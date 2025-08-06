How to handle clingy kids: Expert-backed ways to raise emotionally secure children Clingy kids can wear you out, but it’s not bad behaviour, it’s communication. Learn how to respond with patience, love, and gentle guidance.

Every parent wants to feel needed, but when your child clings to you all day, it can feel overwhelming. From constantly wanting to be in your lap to refusing to play alone, clinginess in children is a common concern.While it may test your patience, it’s important to understand that this behaviour is usually a sign that your child is seeking safety and connection.

According to Aditi Kumar, Consultant Psychologist and Expressive Art Therapist at Artemis Hospitals, “Clinginess is often a child’s way of coping with uncertainty, fear, or emotional transition.” However, what is the right way to deal with it? Let's talk about it.

Understand what’s triggering the clinginess

Clinginess doesn’t happen without reason. Children may become more dependent when they’re anxious about changes, such as starting a new school, dealing with a new sibling, or separation from a parent.

“Instead of reacting with frustration, take time to observe what’s triggering the behaviour,” says Aditi. “Understanding the emotional context helps you address it with sensitivity.”

Build trust and emotional security

One of the most powerful things you can do is reassure your child. Let them know that you’re emotionally available, even if you’re physically not present all the time.

This means following through on promises, creating predictable routines, and being responsive to their emotions. Small actions, like a warm goodbye or a bedtime chat, can make them feel secure.

Encourage independent play, step by step

Start with small, achievable steps. Introduce toys or activities that spark curiosity and allow solo engagement. Sit nearby at first, then slowly increase the distance or duration you're away.

“Let the child know you’re still around, just not hovering,” Aditi recommends. “This gradual approach helps build their confidence and sense of control.”

Never punish clingy behaviour - here’s why

Punishment or criticism can backfire, reinforcing their fears and insecurities. Avoid labelling your child as ‘too needy’ or ‘overdramatic’.

Instead, validate their emotions. “Use calm words and teach them how to express feelings with phrases like ‘I miss you’ or ‘I feel scared’, instead of just crying or holding on,” Aditi explains.

Set loving but clear boundaries

While comfort is essential, boundaries are too. Children thrive with structure. Set limits calmly and consistently. For example, if your child clings during work hours, gently explain your schedule and when you’ll be available.

Being firm doesn’t mean being harsh; it’s about helping them learn appropriate ways to seek attention.

Give positive attention before they demand it

Clingy behaviour often stems from the need for connection. Offering regular, undivided attention can prevent excessive demands later.

Try to carve out even 10–15 minutes a day for one-on-one time. Do things like reading a book, playing a game, or simply chatting. “When a child feels seen, they don’t need to fight for your attention,” Aditi shares.

Always remember, clinginess isn’t a flaw; it’s communication. By responding with patience, love, and consistency, you can help your child become more confident and emotionally secure. The journey isn’t always easy, but it’s worth it. Aditi reminds us, “You’re not just teaching independence, you’re showing your child they’re safe to grow.”