Are you being emotionally manipulated? Therapist shares 6 signs to watch out for

New Delhi:

Emotional manipulation is a persistent but stealthy force in every relationship – romantic, family, or professional. It's ultimately about having power and control over another human being, in their mind, their body, their money, or their feelings. If you notice the signs, it matters for your own well-being and for the well-being of your relationships.

In a post shared on June 29, Jeffrey Meltzer, a certified therapist and mental health content developer, identified six indications of emotional manipulation. Let us know what they are:

6 Red Flags of Emotional Manipulation

1. Flattery and Charm: Manipulators are excellent timers. They will shower you with the most beautiful words and attention as soon as you begin withdrawing or considering leaving. This is not a real concern; it's a strategic ploy to reclaim control and maintain your interest. As Meltzer puts it, "They're using charm as a tool to keep control."

2. The Silent Treatment: Space, punishment, not about it. Think about them being right next to you and completely ignoring you. This is a conscious choice they make to make you feel ignored, anxious, and unsure about what you did wrong. It's a very strong emotional control mechanism.

3. DARVO (Defend, Attack, Reverse Victim, Offender): One of the old standbys. When you accuse them of what they've done, manipulators will quickly become defensive, attack your character, and then manage to reverse the victim and offender roles so that you're apologising for calling their behaviour to their attention. This keeps you constantly questioning your own reality and perceptions.

4. Triangulation: Having a third party around may diffuse tension sometimes, but for someone who manipulates, it's used to twist boundaries. When you've made a "no contact" boundary and they use the intermediary role of a friend to call upon you or to report back to them, that's not resolving conflict. That's stalking and a stealthy type of emotional manipulation, using someone else as their pawn.

5. Distraction: If the manipulator is aware that they are in the wrong, they will immediately shift the conversation. They may introduce some wholly unrelated matter or even blame you for something else. This is used to distract and pray that you would soon forget what they actually did.

6. Doubting Your Ability: This sign tries to erode your confidence and autonomy. You'll be told that "You'd never get along without me," or "You're simply not able to do this yourself." In a romantic relationship or in a professional setting, this is an emotional manipulation tactic that is designed to leave you in limbo, doubting your resilience as well as your own perception.