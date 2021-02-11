Image Source : INSTAGRAM/3STARSTOTHELEFT Valentine's Day 2021: 5 Tips for a healthy relationship

All relationships have their own ups downs. Each one requires time, commitment, patience, and willingness to accept and adapt to the changes. It does not matter if your relationship is one week old or ten years old. Every relationship is unique. We need to make continuous efforts to keep the spark alive and keep rekindling it with love and care.

As the day of love, Valentines Day is round the corner, let us reflect on the key points one should keep in mind to keep their relationship healthy:

Good communication is the first key

It is important that you give space to your partner to express their fears, problems, insecurities, needs, and desires. Tell your partner what you need, don't make them guess.

Spend quality time face to face

At times physical intimacy is important to sustain the relationship. It is nice to send text or voice messages to your partner saying "I love you", but at times it is important to have a face to face meeting with your partner. Try new things together. Find out things you enjoy doing together. From going to new places in town, to attend a concert together.

Do not compare

As we said that each relationship is unique, it is advised to not compare your partner with someone else.

Be prepared for ups and downs

Every relationship goes through its own ups and down. Two people cannot always be on the same page. One should keep in mind that each person has their own coping mechanism to get out of a problem. At times trying to force a solution can aggravate a problem.

Respect your partner

Conflicts and arguments are inevitable in a relationship. But that is when the real test of your relationship comes. It is important to respectfully resolve your conflicts. Make sure that the end goal is to keep the relationship alive and not to win the fight. Do not drag old arguments and keep the willingness to forgive. If your temper is flaring high, then take a break. Relax, calm down and then say or do something.