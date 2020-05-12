Extra-marital app sees a surge in users amid COVID-19 lockdown in India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VBONTHEWEB_ Gleeden also simultaneously conducted a survey across metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to study customer behaviour amid the lockdown.

Extra-marital dating app Gleeden on Monday said it has crossed 10 lakh users in India in COVID-19 times. The app has been seeing a steady increase in traffic in the past two months and during March and April, it recorded over 166 per cent new subscriptions compared to January and February this year. The increase in user base has witnessed a huge surge in women users on the platform, said the company.

In India, now the men and women ratio is 36:64, which brings the Indian community close to the composition reached in Europe.

"What is even more pleasing is the rise in women user base in the country. Gleeden has always strived to be a platform that wishes to comfort women who are strangled in unwanted relationships," Solene Paillet, Marketing Director of Gleeden said in a statement. Most of the new users come from big metropolitan areas, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi leading the ranking.

They are young professionals, educated and they look for a virtual romance to liven up the boredom during the lockdown, especially women that tick "virtual affair" as their primary choice of sought relationship.

The survey, conducted from March 28-May 5 among 1,500 people, revealed that 64.6 per cent people think 'sex' is extremely important in a marriage/relationship while 28.7 per cent people voted in favour of sex is an important part of a relationship.

Only 5.3 per cent people voted for sex being somewhat important while less than two per cent have voted in for sex is not that important or not at all important in their relationship or marriage.

The data revealed that 48.1 per cent people think that it is possible to be in love with two different people at the same time while 44.5 per cent are against it, 7.4 per cent people cannot clear their stand on the question.

Out of the total voters, 49.9 per cent are women while 50.1 per cent are men, the survey said.

