Acharya Indu Prakash gets honoured with Lifestyle Achievement Award at 5th Jyotish Mahakumbh 2022

The "Lifetime Achievement Award' of the fifth Jyotish Mahakumbh 2022 was given to Acharya Indu Prakash. On this occasion, Acharya Indu Prakash of India TV handed over the concept note to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to set up an International University of Astrology and Tantra, and the Chief Minister, in his address, agreed to the proposal and assured that it would be considered.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami giving award to Acharya Indu Prakash in this Jyotish Mahakumbh.
Earlier, expert astrologer Bejan Daruwala, Pandit KA Dubey Padmesh, architect Pandit Satish Sharma and Acharya Ajay Bhambi have been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
To note, Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology.
Love Horoscope, July 16: Aries to visit a new place with their partners; Scorpios will go for a walk
Love Horoscope, July 22: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Libra & others will spend time with their partners
On India TV, you can watch Acharya Indu Prakash every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyawani.
Also read: Mercury Transit 2022: Budh gochar in Capricorn will affect your zodiac signs | Know what is in store for you
Also read: Horoscope Today, December 27: Favorable day for Aries, Taurus, Leo; know about other zodiac signs