Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Acharya Indu Prakash gets honoured with Lifestyle Achievement Award at 5th Jyotish Mahakumbh 2022

At the 5th Jyotish Mahakumbh 2022, Acharya Indu Prakash was bestowed with the Lifestyle Achievement Award.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 18:17 IST
The "Lifetime Achievement Award' of the fifth Jyotish Mahakumbh 2022 was given to Acharya Indu Prakash. On this occasion, Acharya Indu Prakash of India TV handed over the concept note to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to set up an International University of Astrology and Tantra, and the Chief Minister, in his address, agreed to the proposal and assured that it would be considered. 

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami giving award to Acharya Indu Prakash in this Jyotish Mahakumbh.

Earlier, expert astrologer Bejan Daruwala, Pandit KA Dubey Padmesh, architect Pandit Satish Sharma and Acharya Ajay Bhambi have been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

To note, Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology.

On India TV, you can watch Acharya Indu Prakash every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyawani. 

