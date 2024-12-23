Winter blues hitting hard? Follow THESE 5 easy ways to beat laziness, lethargy and stay energetic

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE 5 easy ways to beat laziness, lethargy

In the winter season, along with the cold, laziness and fatigue also increase in people. Due to the cold, people do not feel like getting out of bed for a long time; along with this, people often feel a lack of energy. Feeling tired in winter is a common problem. This problem can be due to many reasons, such as lack of energy in the body, slow blood circulation due to cold, and less sunlight. Apart from this, less physical activity and lack of a balanced diet can also be major causes of fatigue. Here are some of the tips to overcome fatigue in winter.

1. Do light exercises and stretching

Regular light exercise is helpful in fighting laziness and fatigue in winter. Exercise and stretching are extremely important. Exercise done in the morning not only keeps the body warm but also improves blood circulation. Yoga and stretching relax the muscles. 20-30 minutes of light exercise every day is very important in winter. Eliminating fatigue can help to do it.

2. Increase energy with a balanced diet

In winter our body needs more energy, and for this, we need a balanced diet. Balanced Diet It is important to consume fruits and vegetables. Include foods rich in protein, vitamins, and fiber in your diet. Oats, dry fruits, soups, and seasonal vegetables like carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes help maintain your energy. Apart from this, the consumption of fresh fruits like oranges and pomegranates is also beneficial.

3. Take sunlight for Vitamin D

Lack of sunlight during winter can reduce the amount of vitamin D in the body, which is a major cause of fatigue. Taking 15-20 minutes of sunlight in the morning not only helps in reducing the amount of vitamin D in the body but also helps in reducing fatigue. Vitamin D deficiency not only fulfills your needs, but it also improves your mood. This vitamin obtained from sunlight helps you in improving your mood.

4. Stay Hydrated

Due to the cold in winter, the habit of drinking water often decreases, which can cause dehydration in the body. Dehydration can increase fatigue and laziness. Therefore, it is important to drink an adequate amount of water even in winter. Apart from this, the consumption of warm water, herbal tea, or hot soup helps keep the body hydrated and reduces fatigue.

5. Meditate to relieve stress

It is common to feel mental stress and fatigue in winter. To overcome this, take the help of meditation and pranayama. Meditation not only reduces stress, but it also keeps the mind calm and increases the energy level. 10-15 minutes of meditation daily can be very beneficial for your mental and physical health.

Feeling tired in winter is a common problem, but it should not be taken lightly. You can overcome winter fatigue by adopting healthy habits. Make light exercise, sunbathing, staying hydrated, and meditation a part of your life and enjoy the cold season.

ALSO READ: How many hours one should walk in winter? Know at what time walking is most beneficial