Ever wonder why others eat more but still lose weight? Expert explains Many people struggle to lose weight despite eating less, while others seem to slim down effortlessly. This article explains how metabolism, hormones, muscle mass, food quality, gut health, sleep and stress influence weight loss, and why calorie cutting alone often fails.

New Delhi:

If weight loss were as simple as eating less and moving more, far fewer people would feel stuck. Yet many do everything “right”, count calories, skip desserts, hit the gym, only to watch someone else eat more freely and still lose weight. It feels unfair, but science says it is not random.

According to Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, a World Record Holder and Weight Management coach, weight loss is not just about how much you eat, but how your body processes what you eat. Metabolism, hormones, muscle mass, food quality and lifestyle all play a role in deciding whether calories are burned for energy or stored as fat.

Metabolism is not the same for everyone

One of the biggest factors influencing weight loss is basal metabolic rate (BMR), the number of calories your body burns at rest. Genetics have a strong say here. Some people naturally burn more calories even when they are inactive.

Muscle mass also matters. Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue, which means two people eating the same amount of food can see very different outcomes depending on their body composition. This is why strength training often plays a bigger role in fat loss than people realise.

Hormones can quietly block weight loss

Hormones regulate hunger, fat storage and energy use. Insulin, thyroid hormones, cortisol, and leptin affect the efficiency of calorie utilisation by the body. For example, conditions like hypothyroidism, insulin resistance, or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can cause a slowdown in metabolism, leading to increased fat storage even when calorie levels in the body are low. Meanwhile, for people with normal levels of hormones in the body, the energy utilisation mechanism for ingested calories is preferred over fat storage.

Food quality matters as much as calories

Not all calories behave the same way inside the body. Two people may eat the same number of calories, but the source of those calories can lead to very different results.

In contrast, protein-rich and fibre-dense foods take more energy to digest and are very satiating, keeping you fuller for longer. Ultra-processed foods that are high in sugar and refined carbohydrates are digested very quickly, raise blood sugar, and encourage fat storage. That's why many people who shift to eating more whole foods and protein end up losing weight, even when their overall food intake goes up.

Your gut plays a bigger role than you think

The balance and composition of the microbiome affect the calories absorbed, inflammation, and hunger cues. A person with a good balance has an improved metabolism, and an unbalanced microbiome can cause an individual to gain body weight and feel hungry. "Gut health is influenced by diet, antibiotics, stress, and sleep, making this also a forgotten factor for successful weight loss," shared Dr Pratyaksha.

Sleep and stress can undo good habits

Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol levels, which in turn increase the storage of fat, especially around the core. Poor sleep habits interfere with hunger hormones, as well as cravings and fat loss. People who sleep well and are able to manage stress tend to experience favourable weight outcomes without having to go to extreme dieting measures. Weight loss is not only about discipline at the table, but also about recovery and hormonal balance.

Weight loss is not about eating less than everyone else. It is about helping your body function better. Metabolism, hormones, food quality, gut health, sleep and stress all interact in complex ways. Instead of comparing yourself to others, the most effective approach is a personalised plan that works with your biology, not against it. When the body is supported correctly, weight loss becomes more sustainable and far less frustrating.

