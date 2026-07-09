Why fitness experts say balance training is the missing piece in your workout routine

New Delhi:

When fitness comes to mind, individuals often associate it with heavy weightlifting, long-distance running and developing muscles. While all these are necessary for a healthy workout regimen, there is one aspect that is often neglected, and that is balance training.

Regardless of whether you are a beginner, a seasoned fitness enthusiast or someone interested in staying fit with age, balance training can improve all your movements, making them safer, more efficient and more effective.

As per Sumit Dubey, an experienced fitness trainer and founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), balance training is one of the most undervalued yet critical parts of fitness.

Why is balance so important?

Every movement we perform in our daily lives, such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries and squatting in the gym, depends on our sense of balance, which helps stabilise the body while standing and in motion.

"Balance training is an integral part of any successful fitness regimen, regardless of age and level of athleticism. Working on one's balance improves strength, prevents injuries and helps people achieve their fitness goals more effectively," says Sumit Dubey, founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF).

When balance is poor, the body struggles to stabilise itself. Over time, this can place unnecessary stress on the ankles, knees, hips and spine, increasing the chances of strains, sprains and joint-related injuries.

How modern lifestyles affect balance

Today's lifestyle doesn't do our balance any favours. Sedentary living, the use of machinery and restricted movement lead to reduced use of the small stabilising muscles around our joints.

As Dubey states, most individuals do not have enough activation of these stabiliser muscles, making them more susceptible to injuries and making it difficult to carry out simple daily activities with ease.

However, the good news is that balance is a skill that can be developed at any age.

What does research say?

Science has repeatedly highlighted the importance of including balance exercises as part of a regular workout routine. According to a study published in Frontiers in Physiology in 2024, exercises performed on unstable surfaces along with resistance training help improve balance, core stability and body composition.

The study also showed that combining strength training with balance exercises can improve strength while reducing the risk of injuries. Balance exercises go hand in hand with strength training.

Easy ways to include balance training

Fortunately, balance training does not necessarily require expensive gym equipment. Some simple exercises include:

Standing on one foot for 20-30 seconds

Walking heel to toe

Single-leg squats with support

Stability ball exercises

Yoga poses, such as Tree Pose or Warrior III

Slow-paced lunges

The difficulty of these exercises can be increased by closing your eyes, using balance pads or adding light weights. If your workout regimen includes only strength training and cardio, then there is another important aspect to consider. Better balance not only improves physical performance but also enhances posture, coordination, confidence and long-term mobility. Summing up, as Sumit Dubey notes, "It may seem like a strange idea to combine balance training with weight training or even a weight-loss programme, but scientific research indicates that it can become a valuable part of a training regimen, helping people achieve their goals faster while minimising the risk of injuries."

Even adding a couple of minutes of balance training to your workout routine can bring significant long-term benefits.

Also read: Struggling to lose weight? Fitness coach explains why your body may be working against you