Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach rates viral fat loss myths. Here's what '10k steps every day' scored

New Delhi:

Weight loss tips flood social media every day, but not all of them deserve your attention. One post tells you to drink lemon water, another insists you need to sweat buckets, while countless others promise that a few ab exercises are all it takes to get rid of belly fat. With so much conflicting advice online, it can be difficult to know what's actually worth following.

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained actors including Tamannaah Bhatia, recently tackled some of the internet's most popular fat loss myths in an Instagram video shared on June 28. Rating each claim out of 10, he explained which habits can genuinely support weight loss and which ones are far less effective than many people believe.

Does lemon water melt belly fat?

Rating: 5/10

According to Siddhartha, lemon water isn't a shortcut to fat loss, but it can still support healthier habits.

He says its biggest benefit comes when it replaces sugary drinks. It may also help you stay fuller for longer, making it easier to manage your calorie intake over time.

"Lemon water melts belly fat. Five out of 10 only if you're replacing your sugary drinks with no sugar. Lemon water will keep you fuller for longer. May end up being a healthy habit."

Do you need to sweat to burn fat?

Rating: 3/10

Siddhartha says this is one of the biggest misconceptions about exercise.

According to him, sweating has nothing to do with how much fat you're burning. It's simply your body's way of cooling itself down. He points out that if sweating directly reflected fat loss, activities such as swimming, where you may barely notice any sweat, wouldn't be considered effective workouts.

Can ab workouts burn belly fat?

Rating: 1/10

If you're relying on crunches alone to reduce belly fat, Siddhartha says you're likely to be disappointed.

He explains that fat loss happens across the entire body rather than in one specific area. While ab exercises strengthen and build your core muscles, they cannot selectively burn fat from your stomach. Visible abs only appear as your overall body fat percentage comes down through a calorie deficit, regular exercise and consistent healthy habits.

"You can target belly fat with ab workouts. One out of 10. There is no way to target a specific body part. Ab workouts will make your abs stronger, but that does not mean you will lose fat in your belly because fat loss happens overall. So doing only crunches will not do anything for your belly fat."

Should you aim for 10,000 steps every day?

Rating: 8/10

Walking between 8,000 and 10,000 steps a day is a habit Siddhartha strongly recommends, particularly for people who spend most of their working day sitting.

However, he says those steps are most effective when spread across the day instead of being completed all at once. Regular movement throughout the day helps keep you active and reduces long periods of inactivity.

"10k steps every day. Eight out of 10. Eight to 10k steps done daily is great especially if you have a sitting job because they can't be done in one go. You have to break it down and do a little bit of walking throughout the day keeping you active. Great way to feel less lazy and more active throughout the day."

The 10 out of 10 habits for sustainable fat loss

While many viral fitness hacks come and go, Siddhartha believes lasting results come from simple habits you can stick with consistently.

According to him, these everyday practices deserve a perfect score:

Get adequate sleep

Have more protein

Drink plenty of water

Include movement every day

Stay consistent

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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