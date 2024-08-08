When is Nag Panchami 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nag Panchami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and more

Nag Panchami is a revered festival dedicated to the worship of nagas, or snakes, and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Nepal, and other regions with these religious traditions. Held on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright half) of the lunar month of Shravana according to the Hindu calendar, this day honours these sacred creatures, which are believed to offer protection and bring prosperity. The festival also emphasises the association with Lord Shiva, who is often depicted with snakes around his neck, symbolising his dominion over these revered beings.

Nag Panchami 2024: Date and Timings

The significant Hindu festival of Nag Panchami in 2024 will be observed on Friday, August 9. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Nag panchami puja muhurat: 06:15 AM to 08:44 AM on August 9, 2024

Panchami tithi begins: 12:36 AM on August 8, 2024

Panchami tithi ends: 03:14 AM on August 9, 2024

Nag Panchami 2024: History

In Hindu mythology, Janmajeya, the son of Parikshit, conducted a Yagya to avenge his father's death, who was killed by the serpent Takshak. His aim was to destroy the entire naga clan. To prevent this destruction, Aastik Muni, the son of Rishi Jaratkaru, intervened and halted the Yagya. This significant event took place on Shravan Shukla Panchami, the day now celebrated as Nag Panchami in honour of the naga clan’s preservation.

Nag Panchami 2024: Significance

Nag Panchami is a highly revered festival dedicated to worshipping Nagas, which are serpent deities. On this sacred day, devotees express their gratitude and seek blessings for their families with deep devotion and faith. The significance of Nagas in Hinduism is profound, with notable figures like Vasuki and Shesha being widely worshipped. According to Hindu scriptures, sage Kashyap and Daksha's daughter Kadru are the parents of all Nagas. Shesha, the eldest, was followed by Vasuki, Manasa, and other Nagas. While many stories depict the Nagas as fierce, there are also accounts of them being easily pleased by sincere devotion from their followers.

Nag Panchami 2024: Puja Vidhi