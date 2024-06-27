When is Kalashtami June 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance and puja rituals

Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami or Bhairava Ashtami, is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. This day is observed on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) every month. Devotees fast and perform rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Kaal Bhairav, who is revered as the guardian deity of the universe and protector against negative energies and evil forces.
Kalashtami June 2024: Date and timings
Kalashtami June 2024 Date: June 28, 2024
Ashtami Tithi Begins: 04:27 PM on June 28, 2024
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 02:19 PM on June 29, 2024
Kalashtami June 2024: Significance
Kalashtami holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, particularly those who worship Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to Hindu mythology, Kaal Bhairav was created by Lord Shiva to destroy the arrogance of Lord Brahma. Kaal Bhairav is considered the ruler of time (Kaal) and is often depicted with a dog as his vahana (vehicle). Worshipping Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is believed to bestow several benefits, including:
Protection from negative energies: Devotees believe that Kaal Bhairav protects them from evil forces, negative energies, and black magic.
Success and prosperity: Worshipping Kaal Bhairav is said to bring success in endeavours, prosperity, and good fortune.
Spiritual growth: Observing fasts and performing rituals on Kalashtami is thought to aid in spiritual growth and enlightenment.
Health and longevity: It is believed that seeking the blessings of Kaal Bhairav can lead to good health and longevity.
Kalashtami June 2024: Rituals
Here's a general guide for observing Kalashtami puja rituals:
- Wake up early and take a bath before sunrise.
- Clean the puja area and place an idol or picture of Lord Bhairav.
- Offer prayers and light a diya (lamp).
- Perform puja with offerings like flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Chant the Kalashtami Ashtottara Nama Stotram or Bhairav mantra.
- Break the fast after performing the puja during the prescribed shubh muhurat.