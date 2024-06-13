When is Dhumavati Jayanti 2024? Know date, timings, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, rituals & more

Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated as the day marking the appearance of Maa Dhumavati. This event takes place on the Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Goddess Dhumavati is a manifestation of Maa Durga and is recognised as the seventh form in the Mahavidya, embodying the most wrathful aspect of Goddess Shakti. She is also known as 'Jyeshtha Nakshatra'. In 2024, Dhumavati Jayanti will be observed on June 14th.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Date and timings

Dhumavati Jayanti 2024 Date: June 14, 2024

Ashtami tithi begins: 09:33 PM on June 13, 2024

Ashtami tithi ends: 12:03 AM on June 15, 2024

Who is Goddess Dhumavati?

Goddess Dhumavati is depicted as a widow with a pale appearance, dressed in tattered, dirty clothes. She rides a horseless chariot, adorned with a flag that bears the image of a Crow of Death. Her eyes blaze with a fiery intensity, akin to the brilliant rays of the Sun. Emaciated and parched, she exudes an aura of irrationality and intimidation, striking fear into the hearts of her devotees' enemies, whom she liberates and blesses.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Significance

Dhumavati Jayanti holds great religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism, as it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Dhumavati. On this auspicious day, devotees celebrate the birth of Goddess Dhumavati, one of the ten Mahavidyas, with immense joy and devotion. People offer prayers to Goddess Durga and engage in various rituals to honour and please the goddess. Worshipping Goddess Dhumavati is believed to grant siddhis, or spiritual powers, and she is especially revered by sadhus and tantriks.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Devotees observe Dhumavati Jayanti with prayers, pujas, and offerings. Here's a general outline of the rituals: