When is Chinese New Year 2024? Zodiac animal significance, celebration and more

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a vibrant and culturally rich celebration observed by millions of people around the world. In 2024, the Chinese New Year will mark the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. This auspicious occasion is steeped in tradition and holds great significance for Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, and other Asian cultures. In this article, we will explore the date of Chinese New Year 2024, the zodiac animal of the year, and the customs and traditions associated with this festive season.

Chinese New Year 2024: Date

Chinese New Year follows the lunar calendar, which means that the date of the celebration changes each year. In 2024, Chinese New Year will commence on Saturday, February 10. Unlike the Western New Year, which lasts for just one day, the Lunar New Year is a longer celebration that spans several weeks. In China, the festivities begin on the first new moon and continue until the next full moon, lasting from February 10 to February 24 in 2024. However, the duration of the celebration may vary in different countries.

The significance of the zodiac animal:

Each year in the Lunar New Year cycle is associated with one of twelve zodiac animals, each imbued with unique characteristics and symbolism. 2024 ushers in the Year of the Dragon, a powerful creature embodying strength, ambition, and good fortune. Individuals born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to possess natural leadership qualities, charisma, and boundless enthusiasm. They are often described as being ambitious, determined, and passionate, with a strong sense of justice and a knack for achieving their goals.

Lucky colours and numbers:

Dragons are associated with specific colours and numbers that are believed to bring them luck and prosperity. Gold, silver, and yellow are considered lucky colours for dragons. These colours symbolize wealth, success, and happiness.

Dragons are also associated with certain numbers, namely 1, 6, and 7. These numbers are believed to enhance the dragon's good fortune and bring positive energy into their lives.

Chinese New Year 2024: Customs and Traditions

Chinese New Year is a time of great significance and is celebrated with various customs and traditions. Families prepare for the new year by cleaning their homes and decorating them with vibrant red ornaments and lanterns. Red is considered a lucky colour and is believed to ward off evil spirits. On New Year's Eve, families gather for a reunion dinner, which is a lavish feast that includes traditional dishes. Fish, in particular, is a popular dish as it symbolises abundance and good luck.

Red Envelopes and the Tradition of Giving: One of the most cherished customs of Chinese New Year is the tradition of giving red envelopes known as "hongbao" in Mandarin. These envelopes are typically filled with money and are given to children and unmarried individuals as a symbol of good luck and blessings for the coming year. The act of giving red envelopes is seen as a gesture of love, kindness, and generosity.

Honouring ancestors and paying respects: Families visit ancestral gravesites to clean and offer prayers and offerings. This tradition is a way of showing gratitude to ancestors for their guidance and blessings. Many families also set up ancestral altars in their homes, adorned with photographs and offerings, where they pay their respects and seek blessings for the new year.