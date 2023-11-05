What is the snake venom drug that Elvish Yadav is accused of supplying? know about its effects on human body

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The trend of intoxicating snake venom drug has increased rapidly among the people

Since Friday morning, Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, has been in the headlines after UP Police registered an FIR against YouTubers for supplying snake venom at rave parties. However, while presenting his side in the whole matter, the YouTuber has termed all the allegations as baseless. Meanwhile, the discussion regarding intoxication caused by snake venom has also intensified. Know what is the intoxication of snake venom and why the trend is increasing rapidly.

Snake Venom Drug

These days, many types of drugs are used in rave parties for intoxication. Morphine and cocaine etc. have been used for intoxication for a long time, but in recent times, the trend of intoxicating snake venom has increased rapidly among the people. According to a study by the National Institute of Health, these days people are using the venom of reptiles like snakes and scorpions for recreational purposes and as an alternative to other intoxicants.

Moreover, a study in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology revealed that burnt corpses of spiny-tailed lizards, poisonous honey, Spanish flies, and cantharides are also used for doping purposes at rave parties. It was also reported in the journal that most people consume snake venom at rave parties to stay drunk for a long time. To get intoxicated with snake venom, people usually bite themselves by keeping the snake near their lips. People also get themselves bitten by a snake on their tongue or ear lobe.

Effect of snake venom on the human body

People who consume snake venom have already been using various psychotropic substances. Most teenagers prefer snake venom to stay drunk all the time. When the venom mixes with the person's blood, it releases serotonin, bradykinin, peptides, and prostaglandins, which have sedative effects. However, no explanation has been given for snake venom having no neurotoxic effects on the human body and brain.

The psychotropic effect that occurs after a snake bite varies from person to person, but its effect is similar to that of morphine. Symptoms after a snake bite include lethargy, blurred vision, dizziness, drowsiness, lightheadedness, intense sustained excitement and agitation, etc.

