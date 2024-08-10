Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, history, significance and more

Tulsidas Jayanti is a significant cultural and spiritual event celebrated in India, commemorating the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas, one of the most revered poets and saints in Indian history. Tulsidas, known for his literary masterpiece Ramcharitmanas, is remembered for his devotion to Lord Rama and his contributions to Hindu literature and philosophy. In 2024, Tulsidas Jayanti will be observed with great reverence and enthusiasm.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

This year marks the 527th birth anniversary of Tulsidas, which will be celebrated on Sunday, August 11. As per Drik Panchang, the favourable timings for observing this occasion are as follows:

Saptami tithi begins: 05:44 AM on August 11, 2024

Saptami tithi ends: 07:55 AM on August 12, 2024

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: History

Goswami Tulsidas was born in the year 1532 CE in the town of Rajapur, near Chitrakoot in present-day Uttar Pradesh. Tulsidas is believed to have been an incarnation of Valmiki, the author of the original Ramayana. His birth is said to have been marked by divine signs, and he exhibited an extraordinary inclination towards spirituality from a very young age.

Throughout his life, Tulsidas devoted himself to the worship of Lord Rama and composed several literary works in praise of the deity. His most famous work, Ramcharitmanas, is a retelling of the Ramayana in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi. This epic poem has become a cornerstone of Hindu religious life, especially in North India, and is often recited in homes and temples.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Significance

Tulsidas Jayanti holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Rama and followers of the Bhakti movement. The day is dedicated to remembering and honouring the life and teachings of Tulsidas, who emphasised devotion, morality, and the importance of righteous living.

On this day, devotees engage in various religious activities, including reading and reciting passages from Ramcharitmanas, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and participating in kirtans (group singing of hymns). Temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Tulsidas see special celebrations, where priests and devotees conduct elaborate rituals, offer prayers, and distribute prasad (blessed food).

Tulsidas Jayanti is not only a day of spiritual observance but also a time to reflect on the enduring legacy of Tulsidas and his contributions to Hinduism and Indian culture. His works continue to inspire millions and serve as a guiding light for those seeking a deeper connection with the divine.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Celebration

On Tulsidas Jayanti, devotees pay tribute to the legacy of Goswami Tulsidas by deeply engaging with his literary works, especially the *Ramcharitmanas*, which they listen to at homes and temples. Many also visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman to offer prayers. Several temples across India enshrine idols of Tulsidas Ji, where special ceremonies are conducted in his honour.

In addition to spiritual activities, devotees participate in acts of charity, such as making donations and feeding the needy and Brahmins on this sacred day. Ramayana Path, a ritualistic reading of the *Ramayana*, is often organized, during which people worship Lord Rama and Hanuman and share the blessed prasad, fostering a spirit of devotion and community.