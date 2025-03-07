Tulip Garden in Srinagar is set to open on March 23; know timing, ticket prices and more The Tulip Garden in Srinagar usually opens at the end of March and closes by the end of April. It is a popular tourist attraction in Srinagar and attracts lakhs of people from across the country every year. Read on to know the timing and ticket prices.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden which was earlier known as Siraj Bagh, is located between the foothills of Zabarwan Mountain and Dal Lake. The garden opens for tourists every year for 20 to 30 days when the tulips are in full bloom. It is a popular tourist attraction in Srinagar and attracts lakhs of people from across the country every year.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar usually opens at the end of March and closes by the end of April. According to a report in Kashmir Observer, the Floriculture department plants the tulip bulbs in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in the garden for a month or more. Asif Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer of the Tulip Garden, said the preparations for the garden’s opening this year were in full swing. “This is an important tourist attraction. It will be opened for visitors in the coming days,” he said.

He added, "We try something new for the tulip garden every year. We are coming with a new color scheme this year. We have added two new varieties of tulips, bringing the total number of varieties to 74."

Tulip Garden Srinagar Opening Date

According to reports, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden will open on March 23, 2025, the preparations of which are in full swing. It covers an area of 30 hectares which makes it the largest tulip garden in Asia. The garden will be open from 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM every day.

Tulip Garden Srinagar Ticket Prices

You will need a ticket to enter the garden. According to previous year's prices, adults will have to pay Rs 75 per person. Children between 5 and 12 years will have to pay Rs 30 and foreign tourists will have to pay Rs 200. All of these prices are inclusive of GST.

