Thanksgiving 2022: Date, History, Significance, popular Quotes and Celebrations

Thanksgiving 2022: Time for family, some good roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, cocktail as Thanksgiving is here! The occasion, officially marks the beginning of the holiday season and this American holiday is also celebrated in Germany, Brazil, Canada, Japan and other countries. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24. On this day, people come together and celebrate with their family and friends.

Thanksgiving began as a day of giving thanks for the harvest and the preceding year. On this day, people host parties and feasts at their houses. They thank and pray to god for all the blessings of the past year.

Thanksgiving 2022: Date

Thanksgiving falls on the second Monday of October in Canada while it is marked as a national holiday on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. This year Thanksgiving is being celebrated on November 24.

Thanksgiving 2022: History and Significance

Thanksgiving is primarily a harvest-related festival. It is a day when people thank each other, and the Earth, for all the good things that have happened in life. The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621. This American holiday has many rituals attached to its name. Americans believe that their thanksgiving is modelled after the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists of Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims and the Native American Wampanoag people. The American holiday is particularly rich in legend and symbolism, and the traditional fare of the Thanksgiving meal typically includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.

It wasn’t until 1863, during the American civil war that President Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving Day that was to be held each November. On October 3, 1863, during the Civil War, Lincoln proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving. The holiday was annually proclaimed by every president thereafter. However, after a joint resolution of Congress in 1941, President Franklin D Roosevelt issued a proclamation in 1942 designating the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.

Later, as the country became more urban and family members began to live farther apart, Thanksgiving became a time to gather together and celebrate each other's presence and importance.

Thanksgiving 2022: Celebrations

People host big parties and feasts at their houses. They celebrate the day with their friends, family and relatives. Most families who live away from each other, make it a point to get together and celebrate all the blessings of the past years. People prepared a hearty meal and Turkey bird is central to the Thanksgiving festivities in America. The bird is included in the traditional feast.

Thanksgiving 2022: Quotes

We can always find something to be thankful for, no matter what may be the burden of our wants, or the special subject of our petitions - Albert Barnes

If you think about a Thanksgiving dinner, it’s really like making a large chicken - Ina Garten

I suppose I will die never knowing what pumpkin pie tastes like when you have room for it - Robert Brault

At some point in life the world's beauty becomes enough. You don't need to photograph, paint, or even remember it. It is enough - Toni Morriso

