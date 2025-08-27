Taylor Swift engaged: Emmy winner’s giant cushion-cut engagement ring worth crores is for records Taylor Swift, in one the pictures, can be seen flaunting her giant cushion-cut diamond engagement ring. Reportedly it was co-designed by her partner Travis Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine. Read on to know all about her giant antique diamond ring.

Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce and the couple shared pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram. While congratulatory messages and wishes have been pouring in, it is Swift’s engagement ring that has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens.

In one the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her giant cushion-cut diamond engagement ring. According to Page Six, the ring was co-designed by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine and Kelce himself.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring: Cushion-Cut Diamond

The diamond on the ring is an old mine brilliant antique cushion diamond, weighing between 7-10 carats. The diamond is set in 18k yellow gold with hand-engraved details. Speaking to Voyage Jacksonville in 2024, Lubeck said, “I am a goldsmith specializing in hand engraving (think of it as tattooing rings – a lot of people confuse engraving with ‘etching’).”

She further said, “Basically, I take very small, sharp instruments and cut away bits of metal, usually on the sides of rings, into a particular design.” Swift’s ring has detailed engravings that add to its charm. Some fans have also noticed a tiny 'T' engraving on the ring.

Price and Carat of Taylor Swift’s Ring: Expert Estimates and Custom Design

While there is no official confirmation on the exact price and carats of the ring, experts say that it is priced at around USD 550,000, which is estimated to be around Rs. 4.8 crore. However, with the ring being a custom commission, it could be worth up to $1 million.

Swift and Kelce in their Instagram post wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Indian Connection of Taylor Swift’s Diamond Ring

With the ring getting eyeballs, an Indian connection is coming up. The cut of the diamond, which is an old mine brilliant, is similar to the style of diamonds that were found in India in the 18th and 19th centuries.

These diamonds were mined in the Golconda region which is located in Andhra Pradesh today. Golconda diamonds were the most pure diamonds and they ruled global trade. Even the Koh-i-Noor and the Hope Diamond were mined in Golconda.

Hence, with Swift’s ring featuring an "antique cushion" or "old mine" diamond, people have been drawing an Indian connection to the pop star’s ring.

