The biggest tattoo mistakes people make before entering a studio

Tattoos are deeply personal, and they mean a lot to anyone who is getting them for the first time. For some, they mark milestones. For others, they’re art, rebellion or quiet reminders etched into skin. But while people spend weeks choosing designs, they often overlook the decisions that matter most, the ones made before stepping into a studio.

According to Sunny Bhanushali, Founder of Aliens Tattoo, the biggest mistakes happen long before the needle touches skin. “Most tattoo regrets don’t come from the design itself. They come from poor research, rushed decisions and ignoring safety basics,” he says. Here’s what people consistently get wrong.

Choosing a studio based on price, not safety

It’s tempting to compare rates. But tattoos are not fast fashion. They are permanent procedures that involve breaking the skin barrier. “Price should never be the primary deciding factor,” says Bhanushali. “Sterility, artist expertise and studio hygiene are non-negotiable. A cheaper tattoo can cost much more in the long run if infections or poor results occur.”

Before booking, check whether the studio uses single-use needles, follows proper sterilisation protocols and maintains a clean, clinical environment. Don’t hesitate to ask questions. Reputable studios welcome them.

Not checking healed work

Many people scroll through fresh tattoo photos on Instagram and assume the results will look the same months later. “Fresh tattoos always look vibrant,” Bhanushali explains. “What truly matters is how the tattoo heals. Ask to see healed work. That’s where you see line consistency, colour retention and real craftsmanship.”

Healed portfolios reveal the artist’s long-term skill, not just immediate impact.

Ignoring aftercare planning

Aftercare is not an afterthought. It determines how your tattoo settles, heals and ages. “People spend hours selecting a design but don’t ask about aftercare,” he says. “Improper healing can distort lines, fade colours or even lead to infection.”

Understand the aftercare routine before getting inked. This includes cleaning methods, moisturising, sun protection and activity restrictions. Commitment doesn’t end when you leave the studio.

Getting inked impulsively

Spontaneous tattoos may feel exciting. But impulse often overlooks placement, longevity and lifestyle impact. “Think about how the design aligns with your long-term self,” Bhanushali advises. “Trends change. Your values and career may evolve. Choose something that still resonates years later.”

Placement matters too. Consider professional settings, skin ageing and visibility before finalising the decision.

Overlooking skin health

Healthy skin heals better. Conditions like eczema, active acne or sunburn can complicate the process. “If your skin is compromised, wait,” says Bhanushali. “A tattoo is a controlled wound. Proper skin preparation reduces risks and improves healing quality.”

Hydration, rest and avoiding alcohol before the appointment also contribute to better results.

Not communicating clearly with the artist

A tattoo is collaborative. Bringing vague references without discussing size, shading, or long-term maintenance can lead to disappointment. “Open communication builds trust,” Bhanushali emphasises. “Share your vision, but also be open to professional guidance. The artist understands how designs translate onto skin.”

Listening to expert input often improves the final outcome. Tattoos are permanent. Preparation should be just as intentional.

From verifying hygiene standards to understanding aftercare and thinking beyond trends, the real work begins before you sit in the chair. As Sunny Bhanushali puts it, “A tattoo is not just art. It’s a medical procedure and a lifelong commitment. Approach it with awareness.” Ink lasts forever. So should your confidence in the choice.

