TasteAtlas shares list of top 10 best and worst Indian dishes, jaljeera, aloo baingan and upma among the worst

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS TasteAtlas shares list of top 10 best and worst Indian dishes

Online food guide TasteAtlas recently set the internet ablaze with their lists of top 10 best and worst-rated Indian dishes. While mouthwatering favourites like Mango Lassi and Butter Chicken reigned supreme in the "best" category, the "worst" list caused quite a stir. Jaljeera, the refreshing cumin-infused summer drink, surprisingly landed the bottom spot, alongside comfort food staples like Aloo Baingan (potato and eggplant curry) and Upma (savoury semolina porridge).

See the list:

TasteAtlas has ranked mango lassi, the refreshing summer essential, as the best Indian dish, and we couldn't agree more. Following closely are chai masala, an everyday staple, and the soft, delectable butter garlic naan in second and third place respectively. Amritsari kulcha and butter chicken hold the fourth and fifth positions.

Other dishes in the top 10 include Hyderabadi biryani (6th), shahi paneer (7th), chole bhature (8th), tandoori chicken (9th), and korma (10th), all deserving their spots.

The worst-rated items might surprise you. Jal jeera tops this list with a rating of 2.7 stars out of 5. The other items include gajak, thengai sadam (South Indian coconut rice), panta bhat, aloo baingan, thandai, achappam (a Kerala cookie), mirchi ka salan, malpua, and upma.

Indians, known for their deep love of diverse cuisine, took to social media to express their disagreement. Many felt the ratings didn't capture the regional variations and personal preferences that define Indian food. Jaljeera, for instance, is a beloved coolant in scorching summers, while Upma serves as a comforting breakfast in countless households.

"Who rated this? Let me guess, a Westerner," one user remarked. “Such a half-baked list put together by someone who either hasn't experienced Indian food or has a small palate... Anyways, like I say food too is very subjective,” another commented. "You really need to ask Indians to rate these dishes," suggested a few. One person humorously added, "Whoever included achappam and mirch ka salan on that list needs to be fired."

This isn't the first time TasteAtlas' ratings have sparked debate. Aloo Baingan even made an appearance on their "worst-rated foods in the world" list earlier this year.

Perhaps these ratings simply show the vast diversity of Indian cuisine. What one person finds bland, another might find delightful. After all, taste is subjective!