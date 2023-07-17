Somvati Amavasya 2023: Know date, puja vidhi, subh muharat, significance and mantras

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, puja vidhi, subh muharat, significance and mantras of Somvati Amavasya 2023

As soon as the name of Sawan comes, only the name of Lord Shiva comes into the minds of people. This month is for the most beloved Shiva. Worship and fasting are done in Sawan to get several benefits. Today i.e. July 17, 2023, is the second Monday of Sawan. Apart from this, today is also Somvati Amavasya. Actually, people celebrate Somvati Amavasya on the new moon of Krishna Paksha of Shravan month. So let's know how to worship Shiva on the second Monday of Sawan month and the auspicious time of worship.

This time on the second Monday of Sawan, there is a very auspicious day. Today is also Hariyali Amavasya, Somvati Amavasya and Sankranti. Somvati Amavasya started at 10.08 pm on the 16th and will end on July 18th at 12.01 am.

Somvati Amavasya Auspicious Muhurat

Somvati Amavasya Tithi begins at 10:08 pm (July 16, 2023)

Somvati Amavasya ends at 12:01 am (July 18, 2023)

Somvati Amavasya Date - 17 July 2023

Significance of Somvati Amavasya

According to the scriptures, every person must worship Shiva on the day of Somvati Amavasya. Worshipping Shiva on this day brings love, money and success. On this day, charity for ancestors is also of great importance.

Somvati Amavasya Rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Take a pledge to fast on Sawan Monday.

Clean the temple and purify it with Ganga water.

Pour Gangajal, pure water or raw milk on Shivalinga.

Offer sandalwood, akshat, white flowers, belpatra, hemp leaves, Shami leaves, dhatura and fruits etc. on Shivling.

Light incense lamps in front of Shivling.

Recite Shiva Chalisa and perform Shiva Aarti later

Chant Shiva mantras

Fold your hands in front of the Shivalinga and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the family.

People must worship Peepal tree on the auspicious day.

Somvati Amavasya Mantras

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Shri Krishna Verse - Mandam Hasantam Prabhaya

Vasudevasutan Devam - Krishna Mantra

Shri Radha Krishna Ashtakam

Things to keep in mind while fasting

One should get up in Brahma Muhurat and take a bath by putting black sesame seeds in water.

Chant mantras during the consecration of Shivlinga

Eat only fruits during the fast.

Never keep the fast of Sawan without water.

Those who fast on Sawan should stay away from eating spicy food.

Importance of Sawan Monday Fast

According to religious beliefs, Mata Parvati also performed rigorous penance in the month of Sawan to get Shiva as her husband. Pleased with her penance, Lord Shiva accepted Mata Parvati as his wife. Lord Shiva must be worshipped in this month to get a suitable groom. By worshipping Shiva-Gauri in Sawan, happiness and prosperity remain in the house.

