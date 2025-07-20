Sawan 2025: Here's what you shouldn't offer Lord Shiva during the Shravan Somwar puja Mondays during Shravan are considered to be very important. It is also known as Sawan Somwar. The second Shravan Somwar will be celebrated on July 21. People worship the lord on this day and make offerings. Read on to know what you shouldn't offer Lord Shiva during the Shravan Somwar puja.

New Delhi:

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a holy month, wherein people worship Lord Shiva. It is a month dedicated to the Lord and people take part in prayers, chanting and worship of Lord Bholenath. This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will end on August 9. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva.

Hence, Mondays during Shravan are considered to be very important. It is also known as Sawan Somwar. The first Monday, which is also known as Sawan Somwar, was celebrated on July 14. The second Shravan Somwar will be celebrated on July 21.

People worship the lord on this day and make offerings. While there are certain things that are offered to Lord Shiva, there are some things that you shouldn't offer to the lord. Read on to know what you shouldn't offer Lord Shiva during the Shravan Somwar puja.

Ketaki Flower

This flower should not be offered during the worship of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Brahma Dev and Ketaki flower lied to Lord Shiva that they had seen the end of Shivling. Angered by this lie, Lord Shiva cursed Ketaki that her flower will never be included in the worship. Since then Ketaki flowers are prohibited for the worship of Lord Shiva.

Tulsi/ Basil

While Tulsi is known to be important for the worship of gods and goddesses, it is orbidden in the worship of Lord Shiva. According to the mythological story, when Lord Shiva killed his demonic incarnation Jalandhar, his wife Tulsi cursed Lord Shiva that she would never be included in his worship.

Kumkum, Roli and Sindoor

These are considered to be feminine elements and hence are used during the worship of other gods and goddesses. Since the Shivling is considered to be a male element, so it is not included in the worship of Lord Shiva.

Coconut, Coconut Water

Coconut or its water should never be offered on Shivling. Instead, Shiva should be anointed with only water, milk and sugarcane juice.

Broken rice

There is a rule to include rice in the worship of Lord Shiva, because rice is also called Akshat, which means that it never gets destroyed i.e. indestructible which is also the name of Bholenath. Hence, broken grains of rice should not be offered on Shivling even by mistake.

