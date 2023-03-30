Ram Navmi 2023: Six important life lessons that GenZ can learn from Lord Ram

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ram Navami 2023: Six important life lessons that GenZ can learn from Lord Ram

Ram Navmi is a sacred occasion that commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who descended on earth in human form to eradicate evil and bring about righteousness. This auspicious day is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra, and this year it falls on March 30, 2023. Lord Ram was born to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya, and he is revered for embodying virtues such as morality, truth, and righteousness. His life serves as a shining example of how one can emerge victorious even in the face of adversity and loss.

As the challenges of life continue to derail the talented youth of Gen Z, there is much they can learn from Lord Ram. On this auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi. Here are six crucial life lessons that can help them recover from failure, become better people, and navigate life's tough times:

Accept life’s challenges: Despite being born with a silver spoon, Lord Ram was forced to leave for a 14-year exile just a day before his coronation. He accepted this life-changing event with hope, calmness, and determination, and set on his new journey, knowing he could conquer it all.

Make the best use of what you have: Lord Ram fought the demon king Ravana with only the support of his army consisting of monkeys, and yet emerged victorious. He saw the best in people and optimised his resources to the fullest, never choosing defeat and always fighting with what he had.

Stay calm in the face of adversity: In the midst of drastic changes, Lord Ram remained calm, patient, and generous. He never lost his sense of control, always focused on the solution.

Nurture unshakeable focus toward your goals: Lord Ram's goal was to bring back Maa Sita from the clutches of the evil Ravan, and he persisted in his goal, even with just his brother by his side. He focused on his goal, no matter how intimidating it seemed, and was able to save his beloved wife.

Never stop learning: Lord Ram was born in an affluent household and was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, but he still did everything to learn the skills that would help him move ahead in life. He was not only a skillful warrior but also a great student and an ideal man. His dedication to lifelong learning is an example for us all to follow.

Don’t let power get to your head: Shri Ram never let power get to his head, treating everyone equally, from kings to hermits to animals. He was far from arrogant and always treated everyone with respect, which helped him wage a successful war against the dashanan with the support of people who stood no chance.

Lord Ram’s life and teachings provide us with valuable lessons that can be applied to our modern-day lives, especially for the younger generation. His ability to accept life’s challenges, make the best use of what he had, stay calm in the face of adversity, never stop learning, and not letting power get to his head, are all attributes that can inspire us to become better individuals.

Read More Lifestyle News