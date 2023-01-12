National Youth Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary? Know history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER National Youth Day is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

National Youth Day 2023: Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered to be one of the greatest leaders in India and his ideology has inspired many. One of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda believed in the power of youth.

National Youth Day 2023: History, Significance & Theme

Swami Vivekananda, the great philosopher, thinker and the greatest patron of the youth in India, was born on January 12, 1863 in the Pausha Krishna Saptami Tithi in Kolkata (then Calcutta). He was named Narendranath Dutt. His father Vishwanath Dutt was a well-known lawyer in the Kolkata High Court and his mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

Every year since 1985, the Government of India observes January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as the National Youth Day and the week commencing from that day, as the National Youth Week.

The 26th National Youth Festival will be held from 12th to 16th January, 2023 at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka and is being organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with Government of Karnataka. Theme of the festival this year is 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'.

Why National Youth Day is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary?

Swami Vivekananda once said, “Whatever you think, that you will be. If you think yourselves weak, weak you will be; if you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.” He also said, “See for the highest, aim at that highest, and you shall reach the highest.” His message captures the great importance of his ideas and ideals among the youth in our country today. He personified the eternal energy of the youth and their restless quest for truth. It is entirely fitting that 12 January, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, is observed as National Youth Day to rekindle the eternal message of this great patriot.

On Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, here are some famous quotes of the great Indian leader

- Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others

- Arise awake and stop not until the goal is achieved

- Experience is the only teacher we have. We may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth

- Neither money pays, nor name, nor fame, nor learning; it is Character that cleave through adamantine walls of difficulties

- We are what our thoughts have made us; So take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; They travel far.

