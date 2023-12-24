Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes, quotes, and images to send your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes, quotes, and greetings

The festival of Mary Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. This is the last big festival of the year for which everyone waits eagerly. Christmas is celebrated as the birthday of the Lord Jesus with great enthusiasm not only in India but all over the world. Although Christmas is a holy festival of people associated with Christianity, it is celebrated with great pomp by people of almost all religions. Preparations for the arrival of the New Year also begin from this day.

There is a different enthusiasm about Christmas among children. They hope to get gifts from Santa on this day. During this time, everyone gives gifts and sweets to each other and decorates churches and houses with Christmas trees and lights. Everyone wishes each other on the special occasion of Christmas. If you also want to send greetings and good wishes to your friends, relatives, and well-wishers this Christmas, then you can wish through the trendy messages given below.

Merry Christmas 2023 Wishes and Quotes

This Christmas, may your life be as green as a Christmas tree and your future as bright as the stars.

Merry Christmas

I am not sending a card, I am not sending any flowers,

Only with a true heart, I am sending you Christmas and New Year wishes.

Merry Christmas

Someone will come disguised as an angel,

Will fulfill all the hopes,

On this auspicious day of Christmas,

Will leave with gifts of happiness.

Merry Christmas

This lovely festival of Christmas,

Bring immense happiness in life,

Santa Claus comes to your door,

Please accept our best wishes.

Merry Christmas

There should be love for everyone in everyone's heart,

May every coming day bring a festival of happiness,

Come with this hope, forget all the sorrows,

Let us all welcome Christmas.

Merry Christmas​

