Mahakumbh Mela stampede: 5 essential safety tips for a hassle-free Kumbh bathing experience

A large number of devotees are reaching Mahakumbh today on the day of Mauni Amavasya for 'Amrit Snan'. By looking at the pictures and videos, you can guess that crores of people have reached Mahakumbh to take a bath on Mauni Amavasya. In such a situation, controlling the crowd is a big challenge for the police and administration. Due to the increasing crowd, there was a stampede in Mahakumbh late last night. If you are present in Mahakumbh at this time or are planning to go to Mahakumbh, then take special care of some things. With this, you can save yourself from being a victim of an accident in crowded places and can bathe safely.

Do not pay attention to rumours: There is a crowd of crores in Mahakumbh. Every day, lakhs of devotees are arriving for bathing. In such a situation, there is a danger of any kind of accident. Keep yourself alert to avoid such incidents. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumour. Do not believe the things being spread on social media. In case of confusion, talk to the police and administration. Follow the rules: A large number of police, administration, and CRPF personnel are present in Mahakumbh. Rules have been made for the movement of people and bathing. In such a situation follow the rules. Reach the bathing place only through the prescribed routes. Walk in your lane to reach the ghats. Reach your tent or parking after bathing. Avoid going to crowded temples. Avoid sitting and sleeping on the roadside. Do not carry any valuables: If you are going to Mahakumbh, avoid carrying any valuables. Do not wear jewellery around your neck, ears, and hands. Taking advantage of the crowd in Kumbh, some mischievous elements can harm you. This will not only harm you but also increase the risk of getting injured. Do not push while bathing: All the devotees who are reaching Mahakumbh will return only after taking a bath. So maintain patience. Do not push at all on the ghats during bathing. This can cause you to slip and get hurt. Do not hurry for bathing and wait for your turn to come. Avoid taking children and elderly people along: This time there is the most crowd in Mahakumbh. Therefore, one should avoid taking children and elderly people along. It becomes very difficult to handle children and elderly people in such places. If such people are with you, then you should avoid going for a bath on the day of 'Amrit Snan' and before and after it.

