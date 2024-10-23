Looking for a perfect Diwali gift? Check items that are in high-demand and available at great discounts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gifting options for Diwali 2024.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with family every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras which includes good food and sweets, fireworks, gifts, coloured sand, and special candles and lamps. If you are also looking to gift something new instead of sweets or dry fruits, then we have curated a list of options that are perfect as a Diwali gift and are also in high-demand currently.

Gifting options for Diwali

Scented Candles - Scented candles are the most trending items in the home decor section. These candles remove negative energy and also make the house look beautiful, captivating positivity. Packs of scented candles online start from Rs 500 and you will get many options up to Rs 2000.

Air fryer - If you are also bored by gifting crockery and cup sets on Diwali then this time you can opt for the most talked about item currently, which is an air fryer.

Gadgets - Every other online shopping portal is offering great discounts and amazing deals on gadgets this festive season. You can choose from an array of options in gadgets to gift to your loved ones, depending on your budget. From Kindle, Bluetooth speakers to a smart watch, one can find good deals on almost every item currently.

Air purifier - A perfect Diwali gift if your loved ones live in the Delhi NCR region. The range of air purifiers begins from Rs 5000 and several good brands with economical deals are available both online and offline.

Indoor plants - A plant is the best and most thoughtful gift in a resonable budget. Several good indoor or outdoor plants can be bought either from online portals or from a nearby nursery.