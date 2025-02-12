Kiss Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know history and importance of this special day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why Kiss Day is celebrated.

The week of love that starts every year on February 7 is being celebrated in a very special way this year too. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, and Teddy Day, couples will celebrate Kiss Day tomorrow. This day is celebrated every year on February 13. But, do you know how Kiss Day started and why it is celebrated? If not, then know in detail here what is the reason behind celebrating this special day.

Kiss Day, which falls on the sixth day of Valentine's Week, is considered a special day for every loving couple. This day is celebrated to express love, respect, and care for each other. It is said that this increases the love in the relationship. But it is also important to know how this day started.

What is the history of Kiss Day?

It is said that in the 6th century in France, couples would express their love by dancing with each other and then kissing at the end of the dance. It is also said that in Russia, it was customary to kiss while exchanging vows during a wedding. Whereas in Rome, kissing was used to greet someone. Thus, this trend of expressing feelings through kisses gradually started all over the world.

Why is Kiss Day celebrated?

Kiss Day, which falls during Valentine's Week, is very special for couples. Kissing each other lovingly on this day strengthens the bond of love. A loving kiss helps in increasing mutual love and respect for each other. A loving kiss can also reduce many ongoing problems in life. Kissing expresses how much you care for your loved one, and how safe he or she is with you.

Kissing is not only a symbol of love but also of comfort, care, and respect. Through kissing, you can convey your feelings to your loved one with great affection.

ALSO READ: Hug Day 2025: Know physical and mental health benefits of hugging your partner