Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Kiss Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know history and importance of this special day

Kiss Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know history and importance of this special day

Kiss Day is celebrated every year on the day before Valentine's Day, i.e., on February 13. This day is very special for couples. But how did this day start? What is its history? Let's find out.

Edited By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 21:36 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 22:00 IST
Kiss Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know history
Image Source : FREEPIK Know why Kiss Day is celebrated.

The week of love that starts every year on February 7 is being celebrated in a very special way this year too. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, and Teddy Day, couples will celebrate Kiss Day tomorrow. This day is celebrated every year on February 13. But, do you know how Kiss Day started and why it is celebrated? If not, then know in detail here what is the reason behind celebrating this special day.

Kiss Day, which falls on the sixth day of Valentine's Week, is considered a special day for every loving couple. This day is celebrated to express love, respect, and care for each other. It is said that this increases the love in the relationship. But it is also important to know how this day started.

What is the history of Kiss Day? 

It is said that in the 6th century in France, couples would express their love by dancing with each other and then kissing at the end of the dance. It is also said that in Russia, it was customary to kiss while exchanging vows during a wedding. Whereas in Rome, kissing was used to greet someone. Thus, this trend of expressing feelings through kisses gradually started all over the world.

Why is Kiss Day celebrated?

Kiss Day, which falls during Valentine's Week, is very special for couples. Kissing each other lovingly on this day strengthens the bond of love. A loving kiss helps in increasing mutual love and respect for each other. A loving kiss can also reduce many ongoing problems in life. Kissing expresses how much you care for your loved one, and how safe he or she is with you.

Kissing is not only a symbol of love but also of comfort, care, and respect. Through kissing, you can convey your feelings to your loved one with great affection.

ALSO READ: Hug Day 2025: Know physical and mental health benefits of hugging your partner

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement