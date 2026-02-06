From hydration to Yoga: Jiyaa Shankar’s 5 everyday fitness secrets for a camera-ready physique Jiyaa Shankar has been trending amid rumours linking her to Elvish Yadav. Away from the buzz, her fitness routine is drawing attention too. From hydration and yoga to home workouts and mindful eating, here’s how she maintains her toned physique.

New Delhi:

The internet has been unusually invested in Jiyaa Shankar since yesterday, thanks to engagement rumours linking her with Elvish Yadav. Speculation picked up after a photo of the two began circulating online, with social media users zooming into a ring and reading between the lines. Neither has confirmed anything, but the chatter has been loud enough to push Jiyaa firmly back into the spotlight.

Away from the noise though, her lifestyle choices have quietly drawn attention for a different reason. Fitness. Not the extreme, punishing kind. More the steady, everyday discipline version. Her routine leans into balance, consistency and realistic habits rather than quick transformations.

Inside Jiyaa Shankar’s fitness routine that keeps her toned and balanced

Jiyaa Shankar’s hydration-first fitness routine

If there is one habit she treats as foundational, it is hydration. She places strong emphasis on drinking enough water through the day, often pairing it with fresh fluids and natural drinks. For her, hydration links directly to skin health, metabolism and sustained energy. It is less an add-on and more the base layer of her wellness routine.

Jiyaa Shankar’s approach to sleep, recovery and physical reset

Rest plays a central role in how she approaches fitness. She prioritises getting proper sleep, seeing it as essential for recovery and overall functioning. In an industry built on erratic hours, that discipline stands out. Adequate rest, she believes, keeps the body repaired, energised and physically responsive.

Jiyaa Shankar’s diet discipline, portion control and mindful snacking

She prefers being hands-on with her food. Cooking her own meals whenever possible helps her control ingredients and nutrition more mindfully. Her diet stays rooted in home-style eating rather than heavily processed options, keeping clean eating sustainable. Chicken, in particular, features as a staple. As a lean protein, it supports muscle strength and recovery, making it a practical everyday choice rather than a short-term diet inclusion. She also follows portion control instead of restrictive eating. Calorie intake stays balanced, and when snacking, she opts for lighter choices like fruits and nuts. It is moderation, not denial.

Jiyaa Shankar’s workout mix including yoga and home training

For Jiyaa, workouts are about regularity more than intensity. Showing up consistently matters more than pushing extremes. Yoga sits at the centre of her routine. She views it as one of the most effective forms of exercise, supporting flexibility, posture, strength and mental calm at once. Alongside yoga, she leans on simple home workouts. Nothing elaborate. Just accessible movements that keep the body active even on slower days. The focus stays on continuity.

Jiyaa Shankar’s meditation practice and approach to mental balance

Her wellness approach extends beyond the physical. Meditation forms a steady part of her lifestyle, helping maintain mental clarity and emotional balance. Paired with yoga and exercise, it completes the mind-body loop she values, making fitness feel holistic rather than purely aesthetic.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Love in every shade: 7 red outfits of Jiyaa Shankar perfect for Valentine’s Day