International Men's Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Celebrations and Popular quotes

International Men's Day 2022: International Men's Day is marked annually on November 19. This day honours the outstanding contributions men make to society, families, communities and culture. Their socioeconomic achievements and values are also appreciated. International Men's Day 2022 is also celebrated as anti-sexism day in many places around the world. The day is used as a vehicle to promote men's and boys' health, improve gender relations and equality, highlighting discrimination against men, and promoting male role models. It was started in the February of 1992 by Thomas Oaster.

International Men's Day 2022: Theme

This year, International Men's Day is being observed on Saturday, November 19, under the theme "Helping Men and Boys".

International Men's Day 2022: History

Thomas Oaster, director of the Missouri Center for Men’s Studies, started International Men's Day in February 1992. Oaster hosted these events for two years, but in the year 1995 very few organizations attended the event thus resulting in the discontinuation of the function. Later, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh founded International Men's Day on November 19, 1999. He understood the importance of this day and promoting positive male role models.

Since then, International Men’s Day promotes positive aspects of men in our lives and highlights the importance of men's physical and mental health and masculinity soul.

International Men's Day 2022: Quotes

"The direction in which education starts a man will determine his future in life" - Plato

"The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time" - Mark Twain

"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." - Nelson Mandela

"The happiness of a man in this life does not consist in the absence but in the mastery of his passions" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

"A superior man is modest in his speech, but exceeds in his actions" - Confucius

"The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river" - Ross Perot

"A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer" - Bruce Lee

"Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers."- Voltaire

