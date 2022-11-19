International Men's Day 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Men's Day 2022

International Men's Day 2022: Every year, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world to recognise the outstanding contributions that they make to society, families and communities. The day aims to commemorate positive male role models and honours their contributions to all aspects of life. This year's International Men's Day theme is "Helping Men and Boys." The day was first inaugurated in 1992 by Thomas Oaster on 7 February. For celebrations, people conduct several events that are focussed on improving the health of men, appreciating the hard work, values they bring to society and masculine souls.

On this International Men's Day 2022, express your heartfelt gratitude to the men in your life and wish them 'happiness, success and in prosperity' abundance.

International Men's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings

- Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

- 9th November is here to pay regard to men on the planet. In any case, I might want to include a dash of affection and snuggles to wish my man throughout everyday life. Glad International Men’s Day to You My adoration.

- Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

- A dad sustains a tyke to enable him to begin his life all the more vitally, he causes him turn into a ‘MAN’. Happy International Men’s Day!

- On the event of International Men’s Day, I need to say thanks to God for encompassing me with such stunning men who are really my closest companions.

- It's a chivalrous activity when a man chances his life to spare the lives of other individuals. Cheerful Men’s Day.

- Today is the day of my loved ones the most in this world my charming father and my siblings he gave me, thank all of you for the incredible adore you give me.

- A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality. By President John F. Kennedy

International Men's Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

