Holi 2023 in Mathura and Vrindavan: Date, time, special things you should know

Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan: Date, time, special things you should know

This year Holi would be celebrated in India on March 8. Much of India has only two days of festivities: March 7 for Holika Dahan and March 8 for color battles. The Braj region of Uttar Pradesh (Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul) however, celebrates Holi one week earlier than the rest of the country since it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. The festivities will run from March 1 to March 9 in 2023 for a period of nine days.

The mythology of Lord Krishna, the eighth manifestation of Vishnu, and his beloved Radha is the source of the Holi color-flight tradition. Their native town was Braj in Uttar Pradesh. Residents in this region celebrate Holi with considerably greater fervour and extravagant celebrations, including the renowned Lathmar Holi (Stick Holi). Barsana and Nandgaon are the locations where Lathmar Holi celebrations are most common.

February 27, 2023, Laddoo Holi (Sweets Holi) at Barsana

During Laddoo Holi celebrations, participants literally throw laddoos at one another.

February 28th, 2023, Barsana will host Lathmar Holi (Stick Holi).

Lath denotes a stick, and mar denotes beating. This is the most well-known festival in Braj, Uttar Pradesh, the only place in the world where you may participate in this unusual activity.

March 1st, 2023, Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon

The Holi festivities begin at 4:30–5 p.m. on day 3 and are identical to those on day 2 in Barsara. The distinction is that on day 3, males from Barsara visit Nandgaon to throw colours at women. Next, women in Nandgaon exact retribution on the males who are pursued (and beaten) with sticks in their village on day 2.

March 3rd, 2023 Phoolwali Holi (Flower Holi) will take place at Vrindavan and Mathura

Around 10 miles (approximately 15 kilometres) separate Mathura and Vrindavan.

Day 4 has two significant occasions. One is the Holi festival in Mathura, which is also known as Phoolwali Holi (also known as Flower Holi), while the other is in Vrindavan.

Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan is mostly about flowers. It is celebrated at the famous and well-known Banke Bihari Temple, which is a shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna.

March 4, 2023, there will be Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul

Mathura is located around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from Gokul. According to legend, Krishna spent his early years at Gokul, where he is regarded as a child during the festivals. In Gokul, you may find his idols on the jhoola (bench swings).

March 4th, 2023: Vrindavan celebrates Widow Holi

Only in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, widows in India celebrate Holi. You may attend the events at Gopinath Temple at about noon.

March 7, 2023 Holika Dahan (Effigy Burning) at Mathura

National celebrations of Holika Dahan are held to honour the victory of good over evil. In Mathura's Holi Gate, a ceremony is performed. An effigy of the demon Holika is burned on a big bonfire as the centerpiece of Holika Dahan to represent the annihilation of evil. It takes place after sunset.

