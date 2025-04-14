Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Messages, greetings, quotes and wishes to celebrate Bengali New Year According to the Bengali calendar, 'Pohela Baisakh' or 'Poila Baisakh' is celebrated as the first month of the year. This festival is celebrated with great spirit. Apart from this, people send congratulatory messages to their friends and relatives on social media.

Poila Baishakh and Nobo Borsho both indicate the Bengali New Year. This festival is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in West Bengal. Every year, this festival is celebrated on April 15. This day is considered the first day of the new year.

To celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm, you can share some interesting messages, greetings, and wishes with your loved ones.

Pohela Baisakh Wishes

May this Pohela Boishakh bring a gentle reset to your spirit. Happy Bengali New Year!

A fresh start always brings fresh hope — may yours bloom beautifully. Happy Bengali New Year!

Wishing you moments of calm, cups of mishti doi, and memories that last forever. Shubho Noboborsho!

Sending warmth, positivity, and extra sweetness your way. Happy Bengali New Year!

May your heart be as full as your plate this Pohela Boishakh. Happy Bengali New Year!

Let the charm of Bengali heritage shine through your celebrations. Shubho Noboborsho!

Wishing you professional growth and personal happiness in equal measure. Happy Bengali New Year!

New beginnings are a fresh start. I hope this year brings you even greater success. Greetings on Pohela Boisakh!

May Poila Baisakh’s colours fill your life with joy and prosperity. Subho Noboborsho!

Happy Bengali New Year! I wish you the best opportunities this year.

Pohela Baisakh Quotes

"Wishing you a year full of new hopes, happiness, and success. Shubho Noboborsho!"

"In the rhythm of dhol and the flavour of panta-ilish, may you find the spirit of Boishakh."

"A new year means new beginnings. Leave the past behind and step into a brighter future."

"May the sweetness of mishti and the joy of celebrations brighten your new year."

“Let the colours of Pohela Boishakh fill your life with joy and positivity."

Pohela Baisakh Messages and Greetings

With open arms and optimistic spirits, let’s greet the new year. Cheers to the Bengali New Year!

May Goddess Lakshmi grant you wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Subho Noboborsho!

I wish you a year full of laughter, love, and new beginnings. Happy Poila Baisakh!

I’m sending you my best wishes for a successful and happy new year. Subho Noboborsho!

I hope you and your family have a year full of love and togetherness. Subho Noboborsho!

I hope this year is remarkable. May it offer an opportunity to enhance your happiness and joy. May you be happy and prosperous for the rest of your life.

May Rabindra Sangeet’s melody enchant you all year long. Happy Bengali New Year.

Let’s welcome the new year with optimism and hope as the old year comes to an end. Cheers to the Bengali New Year!

This Bengali New Year, may your home be a place of harmony, laughter, and prosperity. Subho Noboborsho.

