Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Know history, significance, quotes and more on Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: History, significance and quotes

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2. This year, Mahatma Gandhi celebrates his 155th birthday. This day allows us to reflect on Mahatma Gandhi's life, accomplishments, and moral values, whose nonviolent activism is still celebrated today. Also, the day is celebrated by prayer sessions, memorial services, and cultural programs all around the country. Mahatma Gandhi, known as the 'Father of the Nation' in India, continues to inspire people across the country. Here's all you need to know about Gandhi Jayanti, from history to significance:

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: History

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a prominent player in India's struggle for independence from British rule. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869. He began his career in South Africa, where he campaigned against racial injustice, before studying law at University College London. This was when his nonviolent resistance concept, known as Satyagraha, began to take shape.

Gandhi's nonviolent resistance theory, the Salt March, and demand for non-cooperation with the British inspired millions of people to join the battle for independence without resorting to violence. Gandhi and his followers' acts contributed to India's independence on August 15, 1947. Following Gandhi's assassination in January 1948, the Indian government designated October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, to commemorate his life and legacy.

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Significance

Gandhi Jayanti is considerable because it emphasises the importance of reality, non-violence, and peace. Gandhi's message is still applicable these days as diverse sorts of conflicts rise up and his teachings call for peaceful decision of conflicts. To similarly emphasise its significance on an international scale, the day is likewise found because the International Day of Non-Violence.

In addition to honouring Mahatma Gandhi's achievements to India's freedom, we additionally pledge to uphold his ideals by way of celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi's teachings are frequently the concern of conversations and activities hosted via companies, communities, and colleges to make certain that his legacy continues to inspire upcoming generations.

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Quotes

“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“All the religions of the world, while they may differ in other respects, unitedly proclaim that nothing lives in this world but Truth.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment” - Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: How to Celebrate

In India, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as a national holiday, on this day prayer meetings, tributes and cultural programs are organized across the country. Big politicians of the country reach Rajghat in Delhi, where Gandhi was cremated, to pay tribute to him.

