From British Calcutta to Modern Kolkata: A look back at the iconic tram service

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lesser known facts about Kolkata trams.

An ancient history of many centuries is carried by the city of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta. Among the many things that have stood the test of time in this busy city, one of the most iconic and loved is the "tram service". However, the recent news of the discontinuation of the tram service in Kolkata has made the Kolkata people sad. As a representative of the West Bengal government, transport minister Snehashish Chakraborty has announced that the iconic Kolkata tram service will be discontinued soon. However, they have decided to continue the heritage tram service for the stretch of Maidan to Esplanade. Recently, they have celebrated 150th anniversary.

Let's walk down memory lane to learn a few lesser-known facts about the iconic Kolkata tram service

One of the pioneering methods of transport, which was intended to connect isolated parts of this city, and also made travelling easier, was the tram service inaugurated in Calcutta in 1873 by the British colonial government. The first tram ran on a single track from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat Street, covering a distance of 2.4 kilometres. Soon, people began easily getting thrilled at this efficient and rather affordable means of transport.

Over the years, the tram system spread over vast parts of the city and had become a part of day-to-day life for the citizens of Calcutta. In the first decades of the 20th century, the network of trams on several tracks covered distances of 36 kilometres. Commuters were not alone in using the trams; travelling by trams was actively sought after on days off and outings while admiring panoramic views of the city.

The tram service was of great importance during the Indian struggle for independence. People started boycotting British-made goods, including trams, at the time when Gandhiji and other freedom fighters were on their campaign of boycotting foreign goods. As a consequence, people became deterred from using trams, and their business was highly affected. However, after India's independence in 1947, it rose again in popularity and became an important tool of public transport in Kolkata.

However, with the growth of city and metropolitanisation, buses and metro rail began to be incorporated into the network systems. The usage of trams gradually declined, and it reached an absolute minimum of 17 kilometres in one instance during the 1980s. Many people believed that the service of the tram was soon to be written off into the pages of history and obsoleteness.

In 1993, the Calcutta Tramways Company was formed to modernise and upgrade the tram system. Old trams made way for newer ones, tracks were upgraded, making for a bumpier ride but a quicker one, no less.

Modernization of the tram service made it revive again among the people in Kolkata. This did not only keep the tram as a significant means of transport but also a symbol of the cultural identity of the city. Bright yellow and green trams chugging along the busy streets of Kolkata made them synonymous with the identity of the city.

In 2011, the first air-conditioned tram was launched, and such a step brought comfort to the sweltering summer season for the commuters. Another innovation adopted by the CTC is the launching of a mobile application providing information relevant to the routes and schedules of the tram as well as for fares. The fare is still low, tickets begin from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

After gazing at the journey of tram services from British Calcutta to modern-day Kolkata, today it is pretty clear that the product has been a survivor. Despite the competition from a host of other modes of transport, it still survives and contributes to the identity of the city.

ALSO READ: Book your next flight: New study reveals travelling slows down ageing