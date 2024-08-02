Friendship Day 2024: Date, history, significance and why there are two different friendship days in a year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Friendship Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Friendship Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the unique bonds between friends. As we look forward to Friendship Day 2024, it’s a moment to honour and cherish those who enrich our lives with their support and companionship. However, an interesting aspect of this day is the existence of two different dates for its celebration. Let's delve into the history, significance, and reasons behind these two friendship days.

Friendship Day 2024: Date

In 2024, Friendship Day will be observed on August 4 in the United States, India, and various other countries that celebrate it on the first Sunday of August. On the other hand, International Friendship Day, as recognised by the United Nations is celebrated on July 30th every year.

Friendship Day 2024: History

Friendship Day, introduced by Hallmark founder Joyce Hall in 1958, celebrates the bond between friends. The idea quickly gained popularity and, in 1998, the UN recognised July 30 as International Friendship Day to promote global unity and peace through friendships. While July 30 is the official date, some countries, including the US and India, observe it on the first Sunday of August.

Why two different friendship days?

International Friendship Day: July 30

Established by the United Nations in 2011, International Friendship Day is celebrated globally on July 30. The UN aimed to promote peace, understanding, and cooperation among different cultures and nations through this day. It's an occasion to honour friendships that transcend borders, languages, and backgrounds.

Friendship Day in Many Countries: First Sunday of August

In many countries, including India, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August. This tradition originated in the United States in the 1950s, thanks to the initiative of Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards. The idea was to create a special day to appreciate the importance of friendship in our lives.

The two Friendship Days have different origins and objectives. While International Friendship Day focuses on global unity and peace, Friendship Day celebrated on the first Sunday of August is more about personal connections and celebrating the joy of friendship.

Friendship Day 2024: Significance

Friendship Day is more than just a celebration; it’s a recognition of the crucial role that friends play in our lives. Friends provide support, happiness, and companionship, making our lives richer and more fulfilling. The day is an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for friends, whether through gestures, gifts, or simply spending time together.