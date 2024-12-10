Follow THESE 5 effective tips to protect your child from chilly winds in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE 5 effective tips to protect your child

Winter season has knocked in the entire North India. The winter season brings with it cold air and lots of happiness, but at the same time, there is a high risk of diseases in this season. Diseases are especially seen in children and the elderly during the winter season. The immunity of children and the elderly is weak, due to which they are at risk of diseases due to cold winds. Elders can be taught how to stay healthy in winter, but children do not listen under any circumstances. Here are the 5 such tips, by following which new parents can take care of their children's health.

1. Use an oil heater

Often parents use rod heaters and blowers to heat their children's rooms. But both these things are harmful to the child's health. Rod heaters and blowers absorb the moisture in the room. Due to this, children suffer from dehydration. Not only this, dehydration also causes cold, cough, and blocked nose in children. Therefore, oil heaters should be used to heat children's rooms. Oil heaters keep the moisture locked in the room, due to which children do not have trouble breathing.

2. Take care of your clothes

Parents often over-layer their clothes to protect their children from cold winds in winter. Over-dressing children in winter can also cause health problems. Note that children need only one layer more than what an adult needs in winter. Dressing children in layers is the best way so that clothes can be removed when needed. Make sure to wear woolen caps, socks, and gloves, because most of the heat is released from the head, hands, and feet.

3. Use nasal drops

Children often have problems of cold, cough, and nasal congestion in winter. If your child is sniffling due to nasal congestion and is having trouble breathing, then definitely use nasal drops. Using nasal drops helps clear the blockage of children's nose. If children are having more trouble due to cold and cough, then definitely consult a doctor before taking medicines.

4. Sit in the sun

Sunlight is very important for the immunity of children during the winter season. Sunlight is the best source of Vitamin D for children. Make sure children sit in the morning sun for 15-20 minutes every day. Sitting in the sun warms up the body of children naturally, which helps in reducing the risk of diseases.

5. Massage with oil

Oil massage in the winter season helps improve the skin sensitivity of children and moisturising the skin. Parents can use coconut or almond oil for body massage of children. Children should never be massaged with vegetable oil.

