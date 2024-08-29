Do you wear shoes or slippers all day long? Beware of THESE health issues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These health issues can occur if you wear shoes all day long.

Some people like to buy and wear good shoes. But wearing shoes or slippers on your feet all the time can damage your health badly. According to health experts, you should avoid wearing shoes all day long. Let us know what kind of side effects your health can face by wearing shoes or slippers all the time.

Joint pain

Wearing stylish shoes or slippers can make you suffer from joint pain at an early age. Wearing heeled sandals can also make you suffer from joint pain. If you want to save yourself from such problems, then avoid wearing heeled sandals. Remember that if your shoes or slippers are of poor quality, your health may have to suffer the consequences.

There may be a problem with the bone

Wearing shoes all the time keeps your feet tight inside the shoes. This tightness can cause the bone of the thumb joint to grow along with the nail of your thumb. This condition is also known as hammer toe. If your feet are always in shoes or sandals, then the bone of your thumb can also become crooked, so it is very important to take precautions in time.

There could be an infection

If you want to protect yourself from the problem of arthritis, then stop wearing shoes or slippers all the time. Apart from this, due to this habit of yours, the possibility of bacterial infection and fungal growth in your feet can also increase to a great extent. Wearing shoes and slippers throughout the day prevents your feet from getting natural air. Along with your body, your feet also need sunlight and air, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your health.

Therefore, according to Ayurveda, it is advisable to walk barefoot on grass for a while every day. By walking barefoot on the ground, you can reduce your stress to a great extent.

