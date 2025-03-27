Do you love deep-fried foods? Follow these 5 nutritionist-approved tips to make deep frying healthy Well, we all love to eat deep-fried foods, but we mostly consider it unhealthy. Now, a celebrity nutritionist has shared a few tips to make deep frying healthy.

Although deep-fried food is frequently delicious, it is also heavy in calories. Because of this, people are frequently reluctant to indulge in deep-fried dishes. However, famous nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar claims that deep-frying is beneficial and that anything is very healthy when done in the correct amount, at the right time, and for the right reason. Rujuta once posted frequently asked questions and unique advice on deep-frying, including how to make it healthier, in a Facebook video. Check out the five tips she shared.

Use the right size of Kadhai

Every home should have at least three different kinds of iron kadhai—small, medium, and huge for deep-frying—according to Rujuta. To ensure that the proper amount of oil is used during deep-frying, the rationale is to utilise these kadhais in proportion to the number of persons who would be eating the cuisine. For example, cooking pakodas in a large kadhai when just one person is eating them is a waste of resources and may have negative health effects.

Use the right amount of oil

After that, fry with the appropriate amount of oil. Make sure there is enough oil in the kadhai for the meal to be completely submerged in it. To prevent it from absorbing too much oil, make sure you only flip the dish after it has been fried on one side and the bubbles have flattened.

Limit your food intake

There is a peak moment when you love deep-fried food the most, and it tastes the finest when it's hot. Note it down and only eat till then. The instant you eat more just because you want to, your body will react differently. Consequently, constantly keep in mind to consume a bit less than what your body requires.

Use the right oil

The recipe you are attempting and the area you are from will determine which oil is best for deep-frying, according to Rujuta. For example, if you're from the Kerala belt, you'll use coconut oil to produce your banana chips. If you're from the East, you'll primarily fry with mustard oil. Additionally, groundnut oil is the most practical for Westerners. She adds that desi ghee is regarded as a suitable option for deep-frying during festivities all over India.

Use the leftover oil

The high smoking point of ghee makes it suitable for cooking parathas and kneading dough, according to Rujuta, who explains the utilisation of residual oil. She also advises against using different oils for any other kind of cooking. She advises either draining it and thoroughly cleaning the kadhai or adding hot water to it and allowing the mixture to cool before using it on plants. She adds that there may not be any extra oil if you use the proper amount of oil and kadhai (as indicated in tip 1).

