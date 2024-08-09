August Kranti Day 2024: History to significance, all you need to know about 'Quit India Movement'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All you need to know about the 'Quit India Movement'

August Kranti Day, observed on August 8th every year, marks one of the most significant milestones in India's struggle for independence— the Quit India Movement. This movement launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, became a powerful force against British colonial rule and played a pivotal role in hastening India's journey to freedom. As we approach August Kranti Day 2024, it is essential to delve into the history, significance, and lasting impact of this movement that continues to inspire generations.

August Kranti Day 2024: History

The Bharat Chhodo Andolan, popularly known as the Quit India Movement, was introduced on August 8, 1942, during the All India Congress Committee meeting in Bombay. The movement was born out of the growing frustration among Indians over the British government’s refusal to grant India complete independence despite its contributions to World War II. Mahatma Gandhi’s demand for an end to British rule was uncompromising, encapsulated in the powerful slogan “Do or Die.”

The movement quickly gained momentum, with widespread protests, strikes, and demonstrations across the country. The British government responded with brutal repression, arresting thousands of leaders, including Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Despite the crackdown, the movement kept its spirit alive, with ordinary citizens taking up the mantle of leadership.

August Kranti Day 2024: Significance

August Kranti Day is a reminder of the collective strength and resilience of the Indian people in their quest for independence. The Quit India Movement is significant for several reasons:

Mass Mobilisation: The movement united millions of Indians across diverse backgrounds in a common cause. It transcended regional, religious, and social differences, showcasing the power of a united struggle.

Shift in British Policy: The Quit India Movement marked a turning point in the Indian independence struggle. The intensity of the protests and the widespread unrest forced the British to reconsider their position, eventually leading to the independence of India in 1947.

Legacy of Non-Violence: Mahatma Gandhi's call for a non-violent struggle, despite the repression faced by the movement, reinforced the principles of non-violence and civil disobedience that had defined the Indian independence movement.

Inspiration for Future Movements: The Quit India Movement continues to serve as an inspiration for movements against oppression and colonialism around the world. It is a testament to the power of collective action in bringing about change.

PM Modi on Quit India Movement’s anniversary:

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the freedom fighters who played a pivotal role in the Quit India Movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi underscored the movement's critical significance in India's quest for independence, describing it as a "watershed moment" in the nation's struggle against British colonial rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi paid tribute to those who took part in the movement under Gandhi's leadership. He also conveyed his thoughts in a video message for the occasion. In the video, he stated, “Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India,” as shared in the post on X.

