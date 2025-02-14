Anti-Valentine's Week: Slap Day to Breakup Day, check full list of celebration for people in situationship

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check the full list of Anti-Valentines Week 2025.

Valentine's Week is celebrated in February which is from February 7 to February 14. But do you know that Anti-Valentine Week starts on February 15? It is for those who are not in love, who have been cheated in love or those who are in situationships. This week is completely different from the romantic atmosphere of Valentine's. Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 15 to February 21. While Valentine's Week is celebrated by loving couples, Anti-Valentine Week is for getting out of toxic relationships. So let's know about the days of Anti-Valentine's Week.

Slap Day: The first day of Anti Valentine Week is Slap Day which is celebrated on February 15. This day is for those who want to remove bad relationships from their life. Slap Day does not mean that you slap someone rather it is a way by which you can remove negativity from your life.

Kick Day: The second day of Anti Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kick Day which is for those who want to kick someone out of their life. This day inspires you to remove negative people from your life.

Perfume Day: The third day of Anti Valentine's Week is Perfume Day which is for those who want to bring fragrance and positivity into their lives. On this day people enhance the fragrance by applying their favorite perfume.

Flirting Day: Flirting Day is on February 18, it is for those people who want to make new relationships in their life. On this day people meet new people and make friends. Apart from this, they also joke with their crush or partner.

Confession Day: Confession Day is on February 19, it is for those who want to admit their mistakes. This day inspires you to correct your mistakes in your life and strengthen your relationships.

Missing Day: The sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Missing Day. On this day people miss their separated partners.

Breakup Day: Breakup Day is the last day of Anti Valentine's Day when people completely break their toxic relationships and come out. On this day people decide to end their relationships.

