This is how Ankita Lokhande starts her day, and we’re taking notes No fancy gym routines, no expensive treatments—just dance, ice, gratitude, and herbal sips. Ankita Lokhande’s vlog is the dose of wellness we all need.

Television's darling Ankita Lokhande Jain isn't the one to shy away from sharing her health secrets. In a world full of complicated fitness rules, the Bigg Boss star truly believes in keeping things simple and organic. Recently, Ankita took to her YouTube channel to share her fitness secrets, and it is a treat for her fans!

It is no secret that Anikta is one of the fittest telly celebs, and finally, she has shared her routine. The 'Pavita Rishta' star shared a vlog in which she spoke of gratitude, her skin care routine and more.

Ankita Lokhande's amazing daily routine is an inspiration

Ankita's vlog has a number of things that everyone can add to their lives. Let's get into it:

Start with gratitude

The first thing Ankita does every day is: she gets up early and soaks in the sunlight. While doing that, she also practices gratitude and sits down to have a glass of water.

Her ice cube facial recipe is going viral

Ankita has a special way of using the ice cube therapy for her skin. Every day, she uses special ice cubes made of flax seeds, aloe vera gel, mulethi, vitamin E capsules and rice water. The actress rubs it on her face to hydrate her skin.

Dance is her secret to staying happy and fit

One thing that Ankita truly enjoys is dancing! Every morning, she recharges herself with dance moves. This works as an amazing workout, and it also fills her up with positive energy.

The benefits of her ice water facial

Ankita is also a firm believer in the ice water facial, which essentially means dipping her face in a bowl of ice water. To give it a little extra kick, her ice bowl contains cucumber and lemon water. As per the actress, it helps her to feel more centred and reduces stressful thoughts. She repeats the process 10 times to get the best benefits.

Herbal tonic she swears by with Vicky Jain

Ankita's husband, Vicky Jain, also joins her for an amazing herbal drink. Every morning, the couple drinks an herbal tonic made with fenugreek, fennel, cinnamon, garlic, aloe vera, triphala, Brahmi, ashwagandha, Shilajit, amla, black seed oil, cow ghee, lemon, and soaked nuts. This drink helps them to stay fit and healthy!

Ankita's fitness tips are simple and easy to follow!

