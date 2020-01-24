Image Source : TWITTER This Republic Day, app to hail India's musical diversity

Music lovers are in for a treat this Republic Day as unique multi-artiste reimaginations of Indias national song and national anthem are set to feature in a music streaming app. On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, the Gaana app will offer the Indian national song ‘Vande Mataram' and will host curated playlists that commemorate India's diversity and the vibrant mix of musical ethnicities.

The 50+ curated playlists curated as per Indian cities, would enable music-lovers to enjoy popular native melodies from a region along with rich media cards featuring trivia about the origin of these tunes, popular genres and artistes, Gaana said.

It will also give a native earthen twist to the national anthem of India, in a reimagination that involves nine emerging singers- Amrita Nayak, Diya Ghosh, Subhechha Mohanty, Simran Sehgal, Aswin Ram, Jishan Ali Thobani, Ashish Patil, Sandesh Motwani, Antareep Hazarika, Illiyana Gogoi, who come from the length and breadth of the country and bring the flavor of their own roots.

"In a world more divided than ever, as the largest music app, we felt it is upon us to revive our collective sense of camaraderie. Music is one of the few strains of humanity that has the sublime power to cut across cultures, faiths, and borders to evoke our shared sense of culture, folklore, and music.

"To that effect, we have curated playlists that bring out the flavour of our music and our people as we tip our hats to one of the greatest songs that celebrates our spirit of unity," Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page