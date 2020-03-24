Coronavirus: As India gets lockdown for 21 days, here's what you can do while quarantine at home

Coronavirus: India gets lockdown for 21 days; here's what you can do during quarantine at home

The world is fighting with the novel coronavirus which started off from Wuhan city in China. The pandemic has infected over 3 lakhs and has taken the lives of over 8000 people globally. The governments of various countries like Spain, Italy, India have announced the lockdown in order to keep COVID-19 at bay. People have been asked to practise self-quarantine to protect themselves and their family members.

Fear and panic have surrounded everywhere. In this time of despair, employees have been asked to stay back and work from home so that the human interaction remains least while the productivity remains high. But it is obvious that are we are not working every day and when we are free it gets boring when we have a lot of free time. Interesting fact! This is the best time when you can indulge in your hobbies and make the best use of this free time to make yourself happy and relaxed.

We will tell you how:

Try Out Your Hobbies

Now that you have ample of time, you can relish your hobbies again. This will not only make you happy but will also be a great time pass. You can now cook your favourite meal by using the best use of the recipes on YouTube. Or you can now read your favourite book which you were thinking of starting when the time when your office was on.

Binge Watch

This is the best time to binge-watch all our favourite shows and movies present on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar etc. It's good to take a mental break from all the news about the pandemic. Some may call it escapism, but switching off can be good for your mental health.

Work Out

This is the perfect opportunity to get yourself in the best shape. Working out lets the endorphins flow and as a result, you feel happy. And if you think working out without a gym is not the perfect option, then hold on-- your favourite Bollywood celebrities are working out as hard at home as they used to in gym.

Spend Time With Your Loved Ones

This is probably the perfect time when you can have a family time. Even though you have to work from home, its better to have background voices of your loved ones behind, giving an idea of how everyone is fighting the pandemic together.

Clean Your Home

Now that your home is your workspace, you cannot run away from cleaning it. Clean that chair that used to have a huge pile of clothes on it.

Take care of your skin

No more harmful rays of the sun, no more pollution-causing pimples, and dry skin because of the change of weather because you no more have to go out. You can spend your free time by following a skincare regime that you were thinking of starting from a long time.

Happy Quarantine!