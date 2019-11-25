Today's Horoscope, November 25, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Gemini to Pisces, know what's in store for you

Horoscope Today November 25, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Gemini to Pisces, know what's in store for you today

It is the Chaturdashi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha today and the day is Monday. Chaturdashi will last up to 10:41 pm and the 'Shobhan Yog' will continue till 11:44 pm. Shobhan Yog is considered a very auspicious 'yog'. Journey starting during this time is considered auspicious and no inconvenience is encountered on the way. Other than this, Swati Nakshatra which is the 15th Nakshatra, out of the total 27 constellations, will continue till 10:57 in the morning. Swati constellation stands for self-governing or independent.

It is considered auspicious to get the Mundan, Namkaran as well as Vidya-arambh sansakaar done during this constellation. On the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of each month, Shivaratri is observed. According to religious beliefs, the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of each month is said to be the date of Lord Shiva. Therefore, by worshiping Lord Shiva on this day, one can get everything that he or she desires.

Know what the day has in store for you below:

Aries:

You will have a good day today. You can expect good news from your loved ones. If you're planning on buying a new house, today is a great day but make sure to consult well-wishers. Work that is stuck in government offices can get cleared today. You can also expect help from some senior official. Unmarried girls can expect a final talk regarding their marriage to the groom of their choice. Offering jal to Lord Shankar will put an end to all your troubles.

Taurus:

You'll have a happy day ahead. Your writing will be influential and impactful for the public mind. The problems of older times will see an end. Small tasks in the office will be settled easily. Today will be a great day to start any new work or a new project. You can also expect support from your elder brother. Donate clothes to a Brahmin and you will progress in every work.

Gemini:

You'll have an overall happy day but there's a need to put an end to over-expenditure. You can get some good news from your maternal side. It is a great day for making big decisions. You can also get an offer to go abroad for a new business deal. Guests can also make an appearance at your house. A shopping spree with your partner is on cards. Your health might trouble you, taking advice from a good doctor is essential. Chanting the mantra: ऊं जूं स: 101 times today will get relief from diseases.

Cancer:

People of this zodiac will have an average day. You can expect support of your friends. Avoid messing with anyone and keep restraint on your speech. A tiffle with a colleague at workplace is a possibility. Today you might take interest in social work and it is good day to open a social institution connected with society. With the arrival of guests in the house, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You can also get an opportunity to learn some new things. Step out of the house with sandalwood tilak, it'll save you from disputes.

Leo:

People of this zodiac can expect a normal day ahead of them. Students belonging to Leo zodiac will have to work harder today; you can also expect the support of your favorite teacher. Do not trust anyone without thinking. You need to talk to everyone in a loving manner. Today you can expect to go to an event with neighbors. This evening is going to be a great time for you. You will get a chance to spend time with friends too. Gift a child any present, your mind will be happy.

Virgo:

You can expect a perfect day ahead of you that will include increase in your fame. Your married life with partner will strengthen and will see an increase in happiness. Today will be a day of progress for you as you will get a lot of opportunities to prove your worth. The lawyers of this zodiac can get a big case today. You can expect an encounter with old friends and can plan to go out somewhere. Health will be good today. Provide food to the poor, your unsuccessful works will see the light of success.

Libra:

You can expect a normal day ahead of you. You might have to work harder in your work field. You can expect some ups and downs in your health. Your interest in religious work will increase and you can get an opportunity to go to any religious event with the family. Students will get the fruit of their hardwork. Science students can get step into new research work today. Be careful while making money transactions today. Offering 11 Bel leaves to Lord Shiva will help increase your income.

Scorpio:

Today will be a good day for you. You can expect a meeting with an old friend and an opportunity of going out with then can be on cards. You will get inspiration from someone to do something new, today. Whatever new work you start on this day will definitely get you success. Your health will be better than before and you will enjoy the changing season. You can expect an increase in your reputation in the society. People will want to join you in a big way and you'll be will be able to take advantage of this new identity in the coming times. Feeding chapati to the cow will help boost your business.

Sagittarius:

You'll have a perfect day today. You can expect success in matters relating to court. You can also get the support of a good lawyer. Completing pending works today will fetch you benefits. Students preparing for competitive exams can expect to be selected today. You will get success in whatever work you start on this day with the blessings of your parents. You will get the sweet rewards of your hard work. Offer camphor and pure ghee in the temple today, happiness and peace will remain in family life.

Capricorn:

Today's day is going to fetch good results for you. You can expect the support of your colleagues in the office. Your juniors will come to learn work from you. Relationships with your partner will improve and you can expect a romantic dinner date. Today, you will spend a lot of time with your family members. The spirit of the family will remain happy. You will also get the benefit of political relations today. A good news related to your children can be expected. Chant the Gayatri Mantra today, your love life will be good.

Aquarius:

You are going to have a great day today. It is a great day for partnering with a large business group. There is a possibility of getting more financial gains than expected. You will feel refreshed all day and this will give positive energy to your mind. It will be a day full of fame for people associated with the field of music. Your creativity will be appreciated. You can expect to get back the money you had lent. Offering sweets in the temple on this day, will lead to an auspicious day.

Pisces:

You will have an awesome day today. Booksellers of this zodiac can look forward to a financially profitable day. Be cautious when using a vehicle, today. You can expect other people getting attracted to you today. You can also make new friends today. New employment opportunities for the youth seeking employment will open up. Children might face health difficulties today. Make sure to take the advice of a good doctor. Get your Guru's blessings, you will get success in career.