Image Source : TWITTER I create my own workout plan: Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif, a fitness icon and inspiration to many at 36, says she gives a lot of importance to fitness and even creates her own workout plan.

"I give a lot of importance to fitness and workout seven days a week for at least 1-3 hours. I like to challenge myself which is why I create my own workout plan, its a mix of squats, push ups, lunges.

"I also do Pilates and Yoga. Lots of cardio, weight training as well as functional training. I also indulge in a lot of trendy workout which includes TRX, Bosu Ball, Kettlebells or Powerplates," Kaif told IANSlife.

These days, the top actor is being seen in a new brand commercial for Slice in a decade-old partnership that she says is "legacy" for her. With much emphasis on fitness, how does she regulate her food intake?

"As a rule, I always avoid three foods which are gluten, refined sugars and dairy products. I have four glasses of warm water in the morning, eat boiled vegetables and fruits every two? hours.

"Cereals, Oatmeal for breakfast, grilled fish, legumes, green salads for lunch. Bread with peanut butter for evening snack and soup, fish, salads for dinner. I like to keep myself hydrated all the time," she said.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty?-directed "Sooryavanshi" releasing this March.