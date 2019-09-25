Health alert on ranitidine : Antacids can cause cancer

Turns out having pizza late at night and popping an antacid later might have some serious consequences.

In a public health alert warning issued by The Drugs Controller of India on 'ranitidine', an old, cheaply-priced medicine used commonly to counter stomach acidity, the drug regulators in other countries have found a compound it in that could potentially cause cancer.

Antacids can cause cancer.

Drugs Controller, V.G. Somani, who is under the Directorate General of Health Services, has issued a directive to all states alerting them on ranitidine and asking them to ask all drug manufacturers to take measures to ensure patient safety.

According to the directive, ranitidine medicines contain a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at low levels. NDMA has been classified by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as probably carcinogenic to humans.

Ranitidine is used for multiple indications in the country and is available in different formulations including tablets and injections. It is a prescription drug under Schedule H.

The state drug controllers have been asked to communicate the manufacturers of ranitidine to verify their products and take appropriate action for public safety.

The cancerous effect was noticed by the US FDA which has issued an alert. Companies manufacturing the formulation in India are expected to immediately stop production of ranitidine. Following the Drugs Controller's directive, doctors would be advised by their medical associations to stop prescribing the medicine