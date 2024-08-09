Why is jaggery better than sugar? Know calorie content and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know why jaggery is better than sugar.

If you want to stay fit then reduce sugar and salt from your diet completely. Some people regularly drink 3-4 spoons of sugar in a day only in milk and tea. Apart from this, if they eat some other sweet during the day then that is a different matter. Therefore, you must reduce your daily sugar intake first. First of all, remove sugar from tea and milk. This will reduce your daily sugar intake significantly, which you consume regularly every day. If you want sweetness then use sugar i.e., jaggery sugar in place of sugar. This does not cause harm like white sugar. However, you should eat sugar only in limited quantities.

How many calories are there in sugar and jaggery?

Jaggery or jaggery powder is more beneficial than sugar. If we talk about calories, 100 grams of jaggery has about 340 calories. Whereas 100 grams of sugar has about 375 calories. Jaggery is less caloric than sugar and many vitamins, minerals and fats are also found in jaggery.

Why is jaggery better than sugar?

If you eat 100 grams of jaggery, it contains 70 per cent sucrose, while eating 100 grams of white sugar contains 99.7 per cent sucrose. Apart from this, there is no protein, vitamin, mineral or fat in sugar. On the other hand, minerals like fructose, glucose, protein, iron, calcium, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus are found in jaggery. Vitamin E, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C are also found in jaggery.

Jaggery is effective in weight loss

Therefore, start using jaggery instead of sugar in tea or milk. Add jaggery powder to your favourite beverages and drink it. This will give you energy and will also improve digestion. This is a healthy option to replace sugar which has no side effects.

ALSO READ: Improves Digestion to Boost Energy: 5 benefits of eating soaked raisins on an empty stomach