Weird food names you haven't heard | Bangers and mash to spam

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Weird food names you haven't heard

Trying different types of food from around the world is a great way to explore new cultures and expand your palette. From bizarre-sounding bugs to mysterious fruit, there are some truly weird foods out there with equally strange names.Take a look at some of the most unusual and fascinating dishes around!

Bangers and mash

Bangers and mash is a unique dish that has been delighting foodies for generations. Originating in the United Kingdom, this traditional recipe pairs sausages with onions, herbs and spices and is served with mashed potatoes. A perfect comfort food for the winter months, it's a hearty and delicious meal that's sure to please everyone at the table.

Spam

Spam is a canned, pre-cooked meat product that has been around since the 1930s. It's made from pork shoulder and ham, and is typically canned with added salt and preservatives. This ready-to-eat dish comes from the United States, where it's more commonly known as 'mystery meat'. It contains ingredients like potato starch, pork, sugar, sodium nitrate and salt.

Bubble and squeak

This dish is actually a unique take on traditional UK cuisine, featuring fried leftover vegetables. It's unclear why it's called this, but people claim it's due to the sound the veggies make when they're fried - they seem to squeak and bubble!

Spotted di*k

Spotted di*k is a UK-based pudding with an array of peculiar nicknames such as 'railway cake' or 'spotted dog'. It can be served sweet or savoury and is traditionally prepared in a cloth. This dish consists of dried fruits, suet being the main animal fat used.

The Imam fainted

The dish is named 'the priest fainted', but its contents are actually an Ottoman delicacy. It comprises a mix of whole eggplants, garlic, and tomatoes- all coming together to form a flavourful concoction that's said to be so delicious it causes the Imam to faint.

Clootie dumpling

This food may not sound particularly appetising, as its name alone can kill one’s appetite. Clootie is a unique Scottish dessert that has been around for centuries. It's made with dry fruits, dough and sugar and wrapped in some type of cloth or leather. This treat is sure to be a hit at any party!

Cold duck

Cold duck isn't a dish - it's actually a carbonated drink made of champagne & burgundy. The name originates from the German term "Kalte Ente" and this beverage became popular during the 70s. It has nothing to do with cold turkey, instead, it's actually its opposite.

Alewives

Don’t worry, your partner's involvement is necessary in the making of this dish. Alewives are a species of fish belonging to the herring family and their name has no known origin or historical backing.

As strange as they may sound, these foods are all delicious in their own way and deserve a try. Whether you're looking for an exotic culinary experience or just something to make your friends laugh, these weird food names will surely make for an unforgettable food experience.

Read More Lifestyle News