Sweet cravings? Try this easy-to-make recipe of Besan Halwa at home

When sweet cravings hit, there's nothing quite like a warm, comforting dessert to satisfy your taste buds. Besan Halwa, a traditional Indian sweet made from gram flour, is the perfect treat for such occasions. It's not only delicious but also simple to prepare with just a few ingredients. Here's how you can make this delightful dessert at home.

Ingredients

1 cup Besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)

3/4 cup Sugar

2 cups Water

1/4 teaspoon Cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) for garnish

Instructions

Roast the Besan:

Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.

Add the besan to the pan and roast it, stirring continuously to prevent burning.

Continue roasting until the besan turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes.

Prepare the Sugar Syrup:

In a separate saucepan, bring the water to a boil.

Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.

Add the cardamom powder to the sugar syrup for added flavour.

Combine Besan and Sugar Syrup:

Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted besan while stirring continuously. Be cautious as the mixture will splutter.

Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Cook the Halwa:

Continue to cook the halwa on low heat for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the ghee starts to separate from the halwa, it's ready to be removed from the heat.

Garnish and Serve:

Transfer the besan halwa to a serving dish.

Garnish with chopped nuts for an added crunch and visual appeal.

Tips:

Make sure to roast the besan properly to avoid a raw taste. Adjust the sugar according to your preference for sweetness. You can also add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk for a richer flavour and colour.

Besan Halwa is best enjoyed warm. It's a quick and easy recipe that can be made for festive occasions or simply to indulge your sweet cravings. The rich, nutty flavour combined with the aromatic cardamom makes this dessert a favourite in many households. Give it a try and enjoy the comforting taste of homemade besan halwa!

