Sweet cravings? Try this easy-to-make recipe of Besan Halwa at home

When sweet cravings hit, there's nothing quite like a warm, comforting dessert to satisfy your taste buds. Besan Halwa, a traditional Indian sweet made from gram flour, is the perfect treat for such occasions. It's not only delicious but also simple to prepare with just a few ingredients. Here's how you can make this delightful dessert at home.
Ingredients
1 cup Besan (gram flour)
1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)
3/4 cup Sugar
2 cups Water
1/4 teaspoon Cardamom powder
A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) for garnish
Instructions
Roast the Besan:
- Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.
- Add the besan to the pan and roast it, stirring continuously to prevent burning.
- Continue roasting until the besan turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes.
Prepare the Sugar Syrup:
- In a separate saucepan, bring the water to a boil.
- Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.
- Add the cardamom powder to the sugar syrup for added flavour.
Combine Besan and Sugar Syrup:
- Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted besan while stirring continuously. Be cautious as the mixture will splutter.
- Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
Cook the Halwa:
- Continue to cook the halwa on low heat for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once the ghee starts to separate from the halwa, it's ready to be removed from the heat.
Garnish and Serve:
- Transfer the besan halwa to a serving dish.
- Garnish with chopped nuts for an added crunch and visual appeal.
Tips:
- Make sure to roast the besan properly to avoid a raw taste.
- Adjust the sugar according to your preference for sweetness.
- You can also add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk for a richer flavour and colour.
Besan Halwa is best enjoyed warm. It's a quick and easy recipe that can be made for festive occasions or simply to indulge your sweet cravings. The rich, nutty flavour combined with the aromatic cardamom makes this dessert a favourite in many households. Give it a try and enjoy the comforting taste of homemade besan halwa!
