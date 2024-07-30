Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Sweet cravings? Try this easy-to-make recipe of Besan Halwa at home

Sweet cravings? Try this easy-to-make recipe of Besan Halwa at home

Satisfy your sweet cravings with our easy-to-make Besan Halwa recipe at home. Indulge in this delicious and quick Indian dessert for a delightful treat.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2024 18:49 IST
Besan Halwa
Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy-to-make recipe of Besan Halwa at home

When sweet cravings hit, there's nothing quite like a warm, comforting dessert to satisfy your taste buds. Besan Halwa, a traditional Indian sweet made from gram flour, is the perfect treat for such occasions. It's not only delicious but also simple to prepare with just a few ingredients. Here's how you can make this delightful dessert at home.

Ingredients

1 cup Besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)
3/4 cup Sugar
2 cups Water
1/4 teaspoon Cardamom powder
A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios) for garnish

Instructions

Roast the Besan:

  • Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.
  • Add the besan to the pan and roast it, stirring continuously to prevent burning.
  • Continue roasting until the besan turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes.

Prepare the Sugar Syrup:

  • In a separate saucepan, bring the water to a boil.
  • Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.
  • Add the cardamom powder to the sugar syrup for added flavour.

Combine Besan and Sugar Syrup:

  • Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted besan while stirring continuously. Be cautious as the mixture will splutter.
  • Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Cook the Halwa:

  • Continue to cook the halwa on low heat for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Once the ghee starts to separate from the halwa, it's ready to be removed from the heat.

Garnish and Serve:

  • Transfer the besan halwa to a serving dish.
  • Garnish with chopped nuts for an added crunch and visual appeal.

Tips:

  1. Make sure to roast the besan properly to avoid a raw taste.
  2. Adjust the sugar according to your preference for sweetness.
  3. You can also add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk for a richer flavour and colour.

Besan Halwa is best enjoyed warm. It's a quick and easy recipe that can be made for festive occasions or simply to indulge your sweet cravings. The rich, nutty flavour combined with the aromatic cardamom makes this dessert a favourite in many households. Give it a try and enjoy the comforting taste of homemade besan halwa!

ALSO READ: Have you ever tried Almond Tea? Know its surprising health benefits, recipe inside

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Food News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement